EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro dips to daily lows as bears break below 1.1370

EUR/USD has been in a tight range all week long.

Bears broke below 1.1370 support.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is dwelling above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend might be at risk. The market has been in consolidation mode throughout the all week.



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market is in a tight range between 1.1348 and 1.1400 figure. As bears broke below 1.1370, the next supports can be seen at 1.1348 and 1.1305, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

The level to beat for bears is now 1.1348. If broken 1.1305 is the next support. Looking up, resistances are at 1.1370, 1.1400 figure and the 1.1419 level.

Additional key levels