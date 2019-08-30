EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro collapses to 2-year lows, sub-1.1000 level

  • EUR/USD falls to 2-year lows as the Greenback strengthens across the board. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1016 support followed by the 1.1039 level.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). EUR/USD just broke to its lowest since 2017. 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The bearish pressure is unabated as the market reached 2-year lows. The market is challenging the 1.1016 support while the next level is 1.1039. If broken, the market could precipitate towards 1.0870, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.1016, 1.1039 and 1.1056 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0999
Today Daily Change -0.0059
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 1.1058
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1131
Daily SMA50 1.1197
Daily SMA100 1.1207
Daily SMA200 1.1279
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1094
Previous Daily Low 1.1042
Previous Weekly High 1.1154
Previous Weekly Low 1.1052
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1062
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1074
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1035
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1013
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0984
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1138

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

