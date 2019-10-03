EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro clings to daily gains into the London close

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI dropped to 52.6 vs. 55 forecast and EUR/USD rose to the 1.1000 figure.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.1000 handle followed by the 1.1030 price level.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). EUR/USD is advancing as the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI dropped to 52.6 in September vs. 55 forecast.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke above the 1.0960 resistance and is now challenging the 1.1000 handle and the 100 SMA. A break above 1.1000 can lead to the 1.1030 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 1.0985, 1.0974 and 1.0960 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.099
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1.096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1004
Daily SMA50 1.1069
Daily SMA100 1.1156
Daily SMA200 1.1236
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0964
Previous Daily Low 1.0904
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0941
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0927
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0922
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0883
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0862
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0981
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1041

 

 

