EUR/USD subdued just below its 50DMA in 1.1330s as markets await Powell testimony

- EUR/USD is subdued just under its 50DMA as traders await Fed speak from two hawks and Chairman Jerome Powell.
- Hawkish Fed speak could support the US dollar, says ING.
EUR/USD has continued its recent pattern of ranging within well-estabilished parameters so far this week. After rebounding on Monday from sub-1.1300 lows as the pair found support ahead of a test of recent lows in the 1.1280 area, EUR/USD rallied all the way back to test its 50-day moving average in earlier Tuesday trade in the 1.1340s. However, for the third time in as many weeks, EUR/USD has been unable to stage a meaningful rebound to the north of this level and is now back to trading in the 1.1330s, broadly flat on the session.
Commentary from senior ECB policymakers on Tuesday has for the most part gone under the radar. President Christine Lagarde emphasised the bank's “unwavering” commitment to its price stability mandate whilst also acknowledging the concern about inflation expressed by many citizens. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane reiterated the banks current stance that Eurozone inflation is not seen remaining about 2.0% in the medium-term (recall the bank’s forecast for 2023 is for HICP inflation to fall back to 1.8% from an average of 3.2% in 2022). New Bundesbank President and ECB governing council member Joachim Nagel picked up where his predecessor Jens Weidemann left off with a warning in his first speech inflation may remain elevated for longer than currently expected, whilst also urging that the ECB must remain vigilant.
Fed speak incoming
A much more important driver of FX and indeed broader market sentiment in 2022 has been expectations for Fed tightening, which have grown increasingly hawkish after last week’s hawkish Fed minutes and strong labour market report. FX strategists have been surprised by the buck’s inability to muster a sustained rally despite numerous banks and analysts now calling for as many as four rate hikes in 2022 starting in March, as well as for balance sheet runoff to begin as soon as H2. But with Fed hawks Ester George and Loretta Mester speaking at 1400GMT and 1430GMT, followed shortly thereafter by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 1500GMT ahead of Wednesday’s December Consumer Price Inflation report, there are plenty of potential USD bullish catalysts this week.
Powell is speaking at his Fed Chair renomination hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, with investors hoping for clues as to the timing of expected policy tightening. His remarks in a short initial statement have already been published and did not contain any commentary on the outlook for policy. But there will be a Q&A session where Powell may delve into more detail. Today’s appearance marks Powell’s first opportunity to say how the current outbreak of Omicron influences the outlook for policy – market participants will expect Powell to reiterate the stance laid out in December that it does pose a significant near-term risk to the economy and, if anything, may add to inflation risks. “Today also offers the first opportunity for Fed Chair Powell to comment on the tidal shift in market expectations following the revelations in the FOMC minutes last week” SocGen points out.
Meanwhile, ING warns traders to “expect markets to be particularly sensitive to any discussion on the reduction of the Fed's balance sheet, a topic that became particularly hot after the December FOMC minutes and may cause further fragility in the bond market (and offer more support to the dollar) down the road”. The bank adds that “any Powell-induced dollar strength would normally be channeled through weaker low-yielding FX, although the current soft environment for equities may also continue to weigh on the pro-cyclical sector – leaving the dollar itself as the only potential winner from the Fed’s hawkish message.”
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1334
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1326
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1311
|Daily SMA50
|1.1346
|Daily SMA100
|1.152
|Daily SMA200
|1.174
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1361
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1285
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1379
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1272
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1332
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1287
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1248
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1363
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1401
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1350 as investors await Powell's testimony
EUR/USD rose toward 1.1350 in the early European trading on Tuesday but lost its traction going into the American session. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains as investors gear up for FOMC Chairman Powell's renomination hearing.
GBP/USD retreates below 1.3600 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD turned south after rising to a fresh two-month high above 1.3600 and erased a large portion of its daily gains. Hawkish comments from Fed's Bostic seems to be helping the dollar find demand ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.