EUR/USD stays below 1.1600, Fed rate cut bets bolster upside potential
- EUR/USD may regain its ground amid growing odds of a Fed rate cut in December.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggests pricing in an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in December.
- ECB Minutes showed policymakers prefer holding rates amid uncertainty, with some indicating no additional easing may be required.
EUR/USD ticks lower after three days of gains, trading around 1.1590 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) holds ground after three days of losses. However, the Greenback may face challenges amid growing expectations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in over an 87% chance of a 25 bps cut at the upcoming December meeting, a sharp rise from the 39% probability seen just a week earlier. Traders are also anticipating three additional rate cuts by the end of 2026.
These expectations for additional rate cuts firmed after reports indicated that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is the leading candidate for the next Fed chair. Traders see Hassett as aligned with US President Donald Trump’s preference for lower interest rates.
The EUR/USD pair may find support after European Central Bank (ECB) Minutes showed policymakers favored keeping rates unchanged amid ongoing uncertainty, with some suggesting no further easing may be needed. The Governing Council viewed policy as “in a good place,” backed by resilient growth and inflation nearing target.
Several policymakers argued the rate-cut cycle may already be over, given that the economic and inflation outlook broadly aligns with the ECB’s September projections and current favorable conditions persist.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.