EUR/USD stabilises under 1.1350 with eyes on widening US/Eurozone yield spreads

- EUR/USD has stabilised just under 1.1350 on Wednesday after Tuesday’s sharp yield differential widening fuelled drop from above 1.1400.
- With market participants expecting the ECB’s transitory inflation call to prove correct but upping hawkish Fed bets, EUR/USD risks further downside.
After Tuesday’s sharp downside that saw EUR/USD shed as much as 0.7% (its worst day since January 3) and slide from above 1.1400 to as low as the 1.1320s, the pair is stabilising just under 1.1350 on Wednesday. At current levels near-1.1340, EUR/USD is up about 0.1% on the day and for now seems content to range close to the 21 and 50-day moving averages at 1.1343 and 1.1324 respectively. Traders attributed a sharp rise in long-term US/Eurozone bond yield spreads on Tuesday which saw the US 10-year’s rate advantage over the German 10-year hit its highest levels since late-November above 188bps as weighing on the pair. Ahead, it should be a reasonably quiet session with just US Building Permits data at 1330GMT worth noting.
Much attention was made of German 10-year yields surpassing 0.0% for the first time since May 2019 on Wednesday and indeed, the US/German 10-year spread is unchanged in the 188bps region on Wednesday, suggesting that EUR/USD consolidation is appropriate. But heading into next week’s Fed meeting which is unanimously expected to be a hawkish affair, EUR/USD traders will be keeping an eye on whether the US/German 10-year spread can rally further to test November highs above 192bps which could coincide with EUR/USD pushing back towards recent lows in the 1.1200 area.
A Reuters poll released on Wednesday suggested that market participants agree that Eurozone inflation will drop back under 2.0% by the year’s end and do not view the ECB as likely to begin hiking interest rates before 2023. That suggests markets continue to buy heavily into the story that while the exit from extraordinary ECB stimulus is on the horizon, the central bank’s monetary tightening plans are set to lag the Fed by a large margin. Indeed, consensus Fed calls are for as many as eight rate hikes by the end of 2023. It is thus not surprising to see that the US/German 2-year spread continues to surge and is on Wednesday trading at its highest since March 2020 at near 165bps. With some analysts calling for the US 2-year yield to hit 1.5% in the coming months (currently at 1.05%), further widening of US/Eurozone 2-year spreads is another reason to favour a lower EUR/USD.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.134
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.1317
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1348
|Daily SMA50
|1.1324
|Daily SMA100
|1.1497
|Daily SMA200
|1.1726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1422
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1315
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1483
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1285
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1381
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1281
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1244
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1174
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1388
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1458
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1494
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly toward 1.1350 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is staging a modest rebound ahead of the American session as the improving market sentiment is making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength. The pair is trading around 1.1350 and US stocks futures indexes are up between 0.15% and 0.3%.
GBP/USD moves into the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD fell below 1.3600 in the early European session on Wednesday but managed to reverse its direction. Hot inflation data from the UK and the modest dollar weakness on improving risk sentiment help the pair stage a rebound ahead of the American session.
Gold needs to crack $1,820 for meaningful recovery
Gold price licks its wound amid a pause in the US Treasury yields rally. US dollar tracks yields pullback amid a risk-off market environment.
Crypto markets cling to the idea of a bullish breakout
BTC price is slowing down as it sticks close to a crucial support level with no volatility in sight. ETH and XRP are following the big crypto’s lead, showing no directional bias whatsoever.
Microsoft bets big on Metaverse with $69bln deal for Activision Blizzard
The move will give the tech giant access to Activision’s 390 million monthly users and headline franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush. Find out why Microsoft has made this move.