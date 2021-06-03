EUR/USD slumps to multi-week lows below 1.2150

- EUR/USD continues to push lower in the American session.
- Upbeat data releases from US help greenback outperform its rivals.
- US Dollar Index extends rally to fresh multi-week highs near 90.50.
The EUR/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure during the American session on Thursday and touched its lowest level since May 17 at 1.2130. As of writing, the pair was down 0.6% on the day at 1.2135.
USD capitalizes on great US data
Following the key macroeconomic data releases from the US, the greenback gathered strength against its rivals and the US Dollar Index (DXY) reached a three-week high of 90.47. At the moment, the DXY is rising 0.61% on a daily basis at 90.45.
The data published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute showed on Thursday that private sector employment increased by 978,000 in May, compared to the market expectation of 654,000. Additionally, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 385,000 from 405,000.
Finally, the Markit Services PMI and the ISM Services PMI both notched new series highs of 70.4 and 64, respectively, in May. Furthermore, the Prices Paid Index component of the ISM PMI report surged to its strongest level in nearly 15 years 80.6 to revive inflation concerns. Currently, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1.8% at 1.616%, providing an additional boost to the USD.
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes are losing between 0.4% and 1.3%, allowing the greenback to preserve its strength.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2133
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|1.2211
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2173
|Daily SMA50
|1.2034
|Daily SMA100
|1.2041
|Daily SMA200
|1.1982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2226
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2266
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2203
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2112
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2299
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.2150 after trio of strong US figures
EUR/USD has extended its falls to 1.2150 after ADP's jobs report smashed estimates with 978K, jobless claims dropped to 385K and the ISM Services PMIs exceeded forecasts with 64 points. Growing speculation about Fed tapering is also supporting the dollar.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP beats, further fueling demand for the American currency.
XAU/USD drops to fresh weekly lows on upbeat US data
Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around the $1,885-84 region in reaction to upbeat US macro data.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.