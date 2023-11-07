- EUR/USD trades at 1.0696, down by 0.20%, as negative sentiment surrounding the Eurozone's economic outlook weighs on the Euro.
- Disappointing industrial production in Germany stokes recession concerns, contributing to the Euro's decline.
- ECB officials maintain a cautious approach, with de Guindos emphasizing data dependency and Enria warning of the impact of higher rates on property prices.
EUR/USD extended its losses below the 1.0700 figure late in the New York session, failing to extend its uptrend, which peaked at around 1.0756, though sellers dragged prices toward current exchange rates. At the time of writing, the pair is trading at 1.0696, losing 0.20%.
Euro struggles as German industrial data disappoints, while ECB and Fed officials offer varied policy outlooks
Wall Street portrays an upbeat market sentiment, which usually would be harmful to the American Dollar (USD), but not today. Worse than-expected Industrial Production figures from Germany reignited recessionary fears in the Eurozone (EU) area. Consequently, the EUR/USD dropped to a two-day low at 1.0664.
The Eurozone revealed the Producer Price Index (PPI) plunged -12.4% less than -12.5%, foreseen, suggesting that inflation continues to cool down.
European Central Bank (ECB) officials crossed newswires, with ECB’s Vice President Luis de Guindos adopting a vigilant stance, saying the central bank would continue to be data-dependent regarding monetary policy. In the meantime, ECB’s Chiefs Supervisor Andrea Enria noted, “The current higher interest rate environment could put further downward pressure on office and house prices.”
Recently, the Bundesbank President and ECB member Joachim Nagel stated it’s “imperative to remain vigilant” on inflation, as he sees the EU faces risks that inflation could turn out “higher than expected.”
Federal Reserve officials continue to express a range of views. Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari indicated that the economy's strength raises questions about whether current policy is tight enough, and he mentioned that an uptick in inflation would justify further tightening.
On the other hand, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee acknowledged progress in controlling inflation and suggested that the conversation might shift to how long rates need to remain at their current level.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After its two-day advance, the EUR/USD enjoys a pullback, with sellers failing to register a daily close below the latest cycle high of 1.0694, which could pave the way to resume the uptrend. In that event, the seller's first support would be the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0632, with price action distancing further from the 200-DMA. Up next would be the 1.0600 mark. On the flip side, the EUR/USD first resistance would be the 1.0700 figure, putting into play last Monday’s high of 1.0765. Once breached, the next stop would be the 200-DMA at 1.0805.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0699
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0595
|Daily SMA50
|1.0636
|Daily SMA100
|1.0805
|Daily SMA200
|1.0806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0756
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0718
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0747
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0517
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0732
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0742
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0693
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.077
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0784
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to the 1.0700 area as the Dollar loses strength Premium
EUR/USD bottomed at 1.0663 and then started a recovery as the US Dollar lost momentum. A reversal to the downside in US Treasury yields and positive risk sentiment weighed on the Greenback. The pair is hovering around the 1.0700 area and is holding a modestly bullish tone ahead of the Asian session.
GBP/USD holds onto losses as it consolidates around 1.2300
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and slumped toward 1.2250 on Tuesday. Later, as the US Dollar lost momentum, amid a reversal in Treasury yields and as stocks in Wall Street turned positive, the pair trimmed losses and climbed to the 1.2300 area.
Gold at risk of extending its near term decline Premium
Gold stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory at around $1,960 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Renewed USD strength weighs on XAU/USD even though the 10-year US Treasury bond yield fails to build on Monday's recovery.
Ordinals-based meme coin rallies 40% after Binance listing
Bitcoin-based DeFi protocol Ordinals made headlines in the past couple of months and has since become a rather familiar name among traders and investors. This familiarity seems to have been accidentally exploited by a token listed on Binance, which resulted in a meme coin rally on Tuesday.
MULN drops back below $0.30, but production of EV delivery vans has begun
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has traded 7% lower on Tuesday but is using the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $0.29 as support. A favorite retail electric vehicle (EV) stock, MULN has been in a short-term uptrend for the past two weeks as production of its two primary commercial vehicles has ramped up.