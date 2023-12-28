EUR/USD slips back below 1.1100 as Treasury yields spark US Dollar reversal

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • The EUR/USD touched 1.1140, a 21-week high before risk-off flows extended a pullback.
  • The Euro is now into the red on Thursday as risk appetite sees a late reversal.
  • US 7-year Treasuries saw yields tick higher, sparking a retreat into the Greenback.

The EUR/USD is seeing some rough chop on Thursday as holiday-thinned markets churn rounding the corner into the last trading day of 2023. 

The Euro (EUR) briefly rose to a 21-week high of 1.1140 early Thursday as broader markets sell off the US Dollar (USD) in anticipation of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed), but overheated market expectations of a structural pivot from the Fed have run well ahead of the present day, and an uptick in 7-year US Treasuries has sparked a pullback into the safe haven USD, pushing riskier assets like the Euro back into the red during 2023’s second-last trading day.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended December 22 also ticked higher, showing 218K new jobless benefits seekers versus the previous week’s 206K (revised from 205K). US Pending Home Sales in November also flubbed market expectations, coming in flat at 0.0% and missing the market’s forecast 1.0% rebound from October’s -1.2% decline (revised upwards from -1.5%). 

US data misses fuel risk rally, rising Treasury yields end it

Data misses from the US initially sparked a risk appetite run as softening economic indicators from the US increases the odds of pushing the Fed into a rate-cutting cycle sooner rather than later. However, a misfire in a US 7-year Treasury auction is watering down risk appetite ahead of the Thursday closing bell.

US 7-year Treasuries hit a high yield of 3.859% in a $40 billion note auction on Thursday afternoon, rising from the previous yield of 3.857%, and runaway rate cut expectations are crashing against a hard wall of near-term reality as softening economic data sends jitters through bond markets.

Friday marks the last trading day of the 2023 calendar year, and with Eurozone data entirely absent from the calendar this week, will wrap things up with the US Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December, forecast to decline from 55.8 to 51.0.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

The EUR/USD kicked off Thursday trading into a new 21-week high at 1.1140 before backsliding towards 1.1050, sending intraday price action back below the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) as near-term momentum reverses direction and sends the Euro back towards the 200-hour SMA near 1.0995.

The EUR/USD is down nearly 0.7% from Thursday’s high after a late-day reversal, but the US Dollar is still down against the Euro a third of a percent on the week, and it’s the Euro’s ballgame to lose as markets gear up for the final trading sessions of 2023.

Despite Thursday’s pullback the EUR/USD remains well bid, up over 3% from the last swing low into 1.0723, and the 1.1000 is currently the near-term technical floor as a recent technical barrier, with the 200-day SMA rising into 1.0850 to act as a long-term price floor.

EUR/USD Hourly Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD Technical Levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1064
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 1.1106
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0903
Daily SMA50 1.0809
Daily SMA100 1.0757
Daily SMA200 1.0841
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1123
Previous Daily Low 1.1029
Previous Weekly High 1.104
Previous Weekly Low 1.0892
Previous Monthly High 1.1017
Previous Monthly Low 1.0517
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1087
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1065
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1049
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0992
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0955
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1143
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.118
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1237

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD recovers its recent losses on improved risk sentiment

AUD/USD recovers its recent losses on improved risk sentiment

The AUD/USD hovers around 0.6840 on Friday, benefiting from a weakened US Dollar. The pair experienced losses in the previous session as the Greenback gained some ground, possibly linked to upbeat US Treasury yields. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD posts modest gains around 1.1070 as traders enter holiday mode

EUR/USD posts modest gains around 1.1070 as traders enter holiday mode

The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains after retreating from a monthly high of 1.1139 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The hawkish stance from the ECB lends some support to the Euro and acts as a tailwind for the EUR/USD. The major pair is trading around 1.1070, up 0.04% for the day. 

EUR/USD News

Gold trades flat above $2,060 amid the quiet session

Gold trades flat above $2,060 amid the quiet session

Gold price hovers around $2,065 after retracing from $2,088 during the early Asian session on Friday. The rebound in US Dollar and higher US Treasury bond yields weigh on the yellow metal. The downside of gold might be limited amid the anticipation of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in March 2024.

Gold News

MakerDAO expected to generate $105 million in profits in 2024, Maker price nearly rallies by 8%

MakerDAO expected to generate $105 million in profits in 2024, Maker price nearly rallies by 8%

MakerDAO has always maintained a strong footing in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space for the longest time. The protocol also has a substantial dominance in the crypto market thanks to its native token MKR and stablecoin DAI. 

Read more

S&P 500 ends Thursday within ten points of all-time highs near $4,800

S&P 500 ends Thursday within ten points of all-time highs near $4,800

The S&P 500 large-cap equity index came within ten points of posting new all-time highs on Friday before getting dragged back after a surprise bump in Treasury yields following a 7-year T-note auction that splashed water on the market’s ongoing risk rally fueled by rate cut expectations in 2024.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures