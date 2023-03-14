EUR/USD seeks cushion around 1.0700 as Fed to avoid bigger rate hikes amid SVB collapse

- EUR/USD is hoping for an intermediate cushion around 1.0700 on less-hawkish Fed bets.
- The rationale behind short unwinding in the USD Index is the anxiety among the market participants for the US inflation.
- ECB would continue its bigger rate hike spell despite SVB's collapse.
The EUR/USD pair is gauging a cushion near the round-level support of 1.0700 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has corrected from 1.0740 after exhaustion in the upside momentum. The shared currency pair is expected to remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its recovery to near 104.00 as investors have trimmed short-liquidation after a sheer sell-off. The rationale behind short unwinding in the USD Index is the anxiety among the market participants for the US inflation, which is likely to be a major trigger ahead.
Analysts at CIBC are of the view that “A further increase in prices at the pump and continued pressure in core categories suggest that prices rose by an uncomfortably fast 0.4% in February. Looking at core (ex. food and energy) categories, shelter prices are set to peak imminently as the typical lags with new leases that are resetting at lower rates kick in, but continued pressure in core services outside of the shelter, in line with the tight labor market, will keep the Fed on a tightening path.
S&P500 futures have shown a dramatic recovery in the Asian session after a choppy Monday as investors are anticipating a smaller interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) as the catastrophic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVG) has deepened fears of the US recession. Meanwhile, the return generated on 10-year US Treasury yields has extended above 3.57%.
On the Eurozone front, MNI reported that the European Central Bank (ECB) was planning to go ahead with the 50 basis points (bps) rate hike at its upcoming meeting despite sliding market rate expectations amid Silicon Bank Valley turmoil.
Considering the fact that, Eurozone inflation is extremely solid and has not softened meaningfully yet. Therefore, ECB President Christine Lagarde would have no alternative than to tweak interest rates further.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0703
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.0731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0634
|Daily SMA50
|1.0723
|Daily SMA100
|1.0543
|Daily SMA200
|1.0326
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0749
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0642
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0701
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0524
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0666
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0601
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0879
