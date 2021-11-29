EUR/USD retreats from 1.1300 down to 1.1270s amid mildly improved market sentiment

- The shared currency slides on Monday as market sentiment improves, as COVID-19 omicron variant worries ease.
- Broad US Dollar strength across the board, weighing on the EUR/USD pair.
- EUR/USD sellers, to resume the downward move, will need to break below the 200-hour SMA at 1.1271.
On Monday, the EUR/USD grinds lower during the New York session, trading at 1.12880 at the time of writing. Since the beginning of the Asian session, the shared currency edged lower as market sentiment improved on the back of positive news from South African health authorities. The greenback advances against most G8 currencies in the FX markets, except for the AUD and the CAD.
Friday’s price action was exacerbated by COVID-19 omicron news in conditions of thin liquidity after the observance of Thanksgiving. Furthermore, World Health Organization (WHO) authorities sounded the alarm with some countries banning flights from South Africa and some African countries. That would last unless scientists could prove that although highly transmissible, the new variant is not as dangerous as the delta. Until that news arrives, market participants will remain cautious, waiting for further information.
That said, the USD weakened across the board, with the US Dollar Index closing near the psychological 96.00, as investors scaled back bets that the Federal Reserve would hike rates three times in 2022, as money market futures have priced in just two increases, pushing the third one until 2023. That is due to assessing what the new coronavirus variant impact would be on the global economy.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the USD recovered some ground against the shared currency. Early in the Asian session, the EUR/USD broke below the 1.1300 figure, printing a daily low nearby the 50-hour simple moving average (HSMA) at 1.1258, though in the last couple of hours jumped above the 50 and the 200-HSMA, at current levels.
On the economic docket, the Eurozone unveiled the HICOP for Germany for November, which rose by 6%, higher than the 5.4% estimated. Meanwhile, across the pond, the US Pending Home Sales for October on a monthly basis increased by 7.5%, higher than the 1% expected.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the 1-hour chart, the EUR/USD remained subdued, failing to gain traction further to the downside. Also, the low-yield status of the EUR helps it attain a “safe-haven” status, despite usually not being one of them, like the JPY, the CHF, and the greenback. That put a lid on the downward move, near the 50 and the 200-hour simple moving averages (HSMA’s), which acted as dynamic support.
However, to resume the downward bias observed in a higher time frame like the daily chart, USD bulls would need to push the pair below the 200-HSMA.
In that outcome, the first support would be the S1 pivot point at 1.1238. A break below the latter would expose the November 26 swing low at 1.1204, followed by the S2 pivot point at 1.1158.
On the other hand, the daily central pivot point at 1.1285 would be the first resistance. A breach above that level would expose crucial supply zones, like the 1.1300 figure, followed by the R1 resistance at 1.1365.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.128
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.1324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1418
|Daily SMA50
|1.1542
|Daily SMA100
|1.1669
|Daily SMA200
|1.1838
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1324
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1206
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1186
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1279
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1245
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1127
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1363
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1402
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1481
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
