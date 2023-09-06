EUR/USD remains under pressure, treads waters around 1.0720

- EUR/USD weakened due to the Eurozone's downbeat economic data.
- Eurozone soft statistics increase the odds of the ECB shifting away from its hawkish stance.
- 10-year US bond yield rose by 1.85%; contributing to the strength of the US Dollar (USD).
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0720 during the Asian session on Wednesday, treading waters to snap the previous day’s losses. The pair is under pressure due to disappointing data from the Eurozone released on Tuesday.
Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for July reduced to -0.5% on a monthly basis and -7.6% on an annual basis from -0.4% and -3.4% respective priors. Further, HCOB Composite PMI for August declined to 46.7 from the previous reading of 47, which was expected to remain unchanged.
The discouraging statistics have increased the likelihood of the European Central Bank (ECB) shifting away from its hawkish stance due to concerns about a potential recession. This is exerting downward pressure on the EUR/USD currency pair.
ECB President Christine Lagarde advocated that central banks maintain a strong anchor on inflation expectations. In a similar vein, Joachim Nagel, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and a member of the ECB Council, also offered support for price stability but refrained from offering additional specifics at that time.
Furthermore, The Currency, an Irish business publication, published on Tuesday, an interview with ECB Chief Economist Phillip Lane on August 31. In the interview, Lane commended the softening of the August inflation data. Nevertheless, he emphasized the importance of maintaining such favorable statistics to resist the pressure from the more hawkish members of the ECB.
US Dollar Index (DXY), which compares the Greenback against six other major currencies, trades higher around 104.80 at the time of writing. the upbeat yields on US Treasury bonds help the buck to maintain its strength. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 4.26%, up by 1.85%.
However, United States (US) Factory Orders for July plummeted to their lowest levels since mid-2020, with a month-on-month decline of -2.1%, far below the anticipated -0.1%, and swinging from the 2.3% growth seen previously.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller told to CNBC that the decision to raise rates or halt rate increases would be contingent on the data. Waller also stated that data is indicating a favorable outlook for a soft-landing scenario, a sentiment that bolstered the strength of the US Dollar.
Market participants will likely watch the upcoming data scheduled to be released later in the day. These datasets include German Factory Orders and Eurozone Retail Sales for July. On the US docket, the US ISM Services PMI for August and US S&P Global PMIs are due. These releases will offer insights to strategize the bets on the EUR/USD pair.
EUR/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0721
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0865
|Daily SMA50
|1.0961
|Daily SMA100
|1.0918
|Daily SMA200
|1.082
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0798
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0706
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0946
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0742
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0763
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0686
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0594
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.087
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
