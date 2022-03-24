EUR/USD remains capped below 1.1000 as geopolitics weighs on euro, hawkish Fed vibes boost buck

Ahead, US flash PMIs for March are out next at 1345 GMT followed by more Fed speak and given the hawkish shift seen by other policymakers who have spoken thus far, the recipe remains towards a stronger buck. Geopolitics, of course, remain a key theme to watch as well as the G7 and EU announcing tougher sanctions against Russia, and NATO announcing it will bolster its forces on its Eastern flank.

EUR/USD also finds itself weighed down by a broadly stronger US dollar which 1) reflects safe-haven demand amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis and 2) reflects the recent hawkish shift in Fed communications and subsequent move higher in US yields. With the 21-Day Moving Average (now at 1.1034) continuing to act as a strong level of resistance, EUR/USD downside at this point feels more likely than a sustained break back towards last week’s highs in the 1.1100s. Bears will be eyeing a potential retest of recent near-1.0800 lows.

Despite multiple attempts so far this session, EUR/USD has not been able to break back to the north of the 1.1000 level and is currently trading closer to session lows in the 1.0980 area, down about 0.25% on the day. The pair saw some strength in early European trade as a result of stronger than forecast flash Eurozone PMI figures for March, but this euro strength was short-lived, with traders very much still focused on the Ukraine war. The risks of an energy crunch in Europe has risen after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that unfriendly countries (including the EU) would have to purchase Russian energy (including gas) in roubles.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.