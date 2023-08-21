EUR/USD recovers some lost ground near 1.0880 ahead of German PPI

- EUR/USD recovers some lost ground near 1.0800 ahead of German economic data.
- The easing Eurozone inflation data alleviated pressure on the European Central Bank to continue rates hike.
- Investors raise their bets on more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) despite the US upbeat data.
- Traders await the German PPI data, the highlight this week will be Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Speaks.
The EUR/USD pair gains modest ground around the 1.0880 mark heading into the European session on Monday. Market participants await the German Producer Price Index (PPI) due later in the day. The monthly figure for July is expected to rise by a 0.2% decline while the annual figure is expected to a 5.1% drop.
Last week, the preliminary Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter came in at 0.3% and 0.6% YoY, matching expectations. Meanwhile, Eurozone Industrial Production for June MoM improved to 0.5% versus -0.1% market consensus and 0.0% prior. The monthly Industrial Output data rose by 0.5% versus the estimation of a 0.1% decline. Finally, the annual Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices for July came in at 5.3% versus 5.5% prior while the core figure remained at 5.5%, as expected.
The easing Eurozone inflationary pressure, according to data released by Eurostat on Friday, alleviates pressure on the European Central Bank to continue raising interest rates. This, in turn, leads to the weakness in the Euro against its rivals and acts as a headwind for the EUR/USD.
Across the pond, investors raise their bets on additional rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) despite the robust labor data and weaker inflation data. However, investors will take cues from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell Speaks on Friday. The speech could provide clues about economic conditions and indications of whether the inflation is under control or additional interest rate increases are required to curb inflation.
Market players await the German Producer Price Index (PPI) data later in the European session. Later this week, the US Existing Home Sales Change MoM for July will be released on Tuesday. Also, the S&P PMI data from both Eurozone and the US remains in focus. Market players will shift their focus to the Fed Chair Powell Speaks on Friday. This event could trigger volatility in the market and give a clear direction to the EUR/USD pair.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0882
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.0872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0969
|Daily SMA50
|1.0978
|Daily SMA100
|1.0931
|Daily SMA200
|1.0791
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0894
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0845
|Previous Weekly High
|1.096
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0821
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0919
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0944
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
