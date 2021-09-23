EUR/USD rebounds further from monthly lows to the 1.1750 zone as the DXY tumbles

- US dollar drops further across the board, reversing Wednesday’s gains.
- EUR/USD eyes 1.1750, turns positive for the week.
- US economic data below expectations on Thurdsay.
The EUR/USD broke above 1.1735 and climbed to 1.1749, reaching a fresh daily high, on the back of a weaker US dollar that erased post-Fed meeting gains. The euro is back near the 1.1750 key short-term resistance.
The greenback is down across the board except versus the yen. The Japanese currency is affected by risk appetite and higher US yields. The Dow Jones is up by 1.52% and the Nasdaq gains 1.08%.
USD gives ups Fed’s gains
The dollar on Wednesday rose following the FOMC meeting. Powell opened the doors to a tapering announcement at the next meeting. “We think if job growth improves to around 500k this month, the Fed will pull the trigger on tapering. Current Bloomberg consensus for September NFP is 513k vs. 235k in August”, explained analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Economic data released on Thursday in the US came in below expectations, with initial jobless claims rising unexpectedly and the flash PMI Markit falling to the lowest in months. The greenback weakened following the reports.
Looking again at 1.1750
The EUR/USD is likely to test again the 1.1750 area that capped the upside several times during the current week. A confirmation above could add further strength to the bullish move. The next resistance stands at 1.1780 followed by 1.1800. On the downside, a slide below 1.1715 would remove the positive intraday outlook. Support levels below might be seen at 1.1680 and 1.1660.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1746
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|1.1688
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1799
|Daily SMA50
|1.179
|Daily SMA100
|1.1916
|Daily SMA200
|1.1985
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1756
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1684
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1728
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
