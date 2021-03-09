EUR/USD rebounds from 1.1880 toward daily highs as DXY holds onto losses

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Upside correction in EUR/USD unable to make a run clear above 1.1900.
  • US Dollar trims losses but remains under pressure on Tuesday.

The EUR/USD is holding onto daily gains on Tuesday, ending a four-day negative streak. The pair peaked on European hours at 1.1914 and pulled back, finding support at 1.1880. As of writing, it is trading at 1.1895, with a bullish intraday bias.

Dollar and yields correct lower

As US yields move off recent highs, the greenback also retreats. The DXY peaked earlier today at the highest level in months at 92.50, and now is it hovering around 92.00. Simultaneously, the 10-year US yield stands at 1.53%, down 4.13% for the day.

Also, the improvement in risk sentiment is keeping the US dollar under pressure. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones gains 0.55% and the Nasdaq 2.67%, recovering after Monday’s slide. Also, silver and gold are sharply higher.

Markets are correcting the recent moves favoring the rebound in EUR/USD. Still, the move is seen as a correction and not as an end of the US dollar run. Regarding the pair, if it rises above 1.1.950, it would further alleviate the bearish pressure, while above 1.2070 could signal an improvement of the euro’s outlook.

Market participants continue to focus on the bond market and in Wall Street. A key event ahead if the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1901
Today Daily Change 0.0056
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 1.1845
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.208
Daily SMA50 1.2124
Daily SMA100 1.204
Daily SMA200 1.1825
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1932
Previous Daily Low 1.1845
Previous Weekly High 1.2113
Previous Weekly Low 1.1893
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1878
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1899
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1816
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1787
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1729
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1903
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1961
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.199

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat

EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.

GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.

XAU/USD jumps to three-day tops, around $1720 level

Gold witnessed some short-covering on Tuesday and staged a goodish bounce from nine-month lows. Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and remained supportive of the move.

Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs

Cardano advances unabated on its path towards decentralization. The so-called "Ethereum killer" will reach 100% decentralization by the end of March. ADA price is holding key support at $1.10 as volume remains light.

US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00

After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.

