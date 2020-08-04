EUR/USD: Pullback stalls as US manufacturing data shows drop in employment

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD is sidelined near 1.1765, having hit lows near 1.17 on Monday. 
  • Job losses in the US manufacturing sector weigh over the US dollar. 

EUR/USD’s pullback from Friday’s 26-month high of 1.1909 looks to have stalled with key data reviving concerns about the health of the US job market. 

While the US ISM Manufacturing headline figure climbed to a 15-month high of 54.2 in July, the employment sub-index remained well below 50%. The below-50 reading suggests that companies continued to reduce jobs in July. 

The data released during Monday’s US trading hours put brakes on the US dollar’s oversold bounce, restricting downside in EUR/USD near 1.17. The pair has since then regained some poise to trade around 1.1765. 

The greenback looked set to chart a notable bounce on Monday with market sentiment around the currency reaching extremes and technical indicators reporting oversold conditions. However, the dismal employment sub-index of the ISM Manufacturing played a spoilsport. 

With focus back on the health of the US economy, the dollar may remain under pressure on Tuesday and push EUR/USD back above 1.18 – more so, as the European equities are likely to track their Asian counterparts higher. That would further weaken the demand for the greenback. 

On the data front, Spain’s Unemployment Change and the Eurozone Producer Price Index are scheduled for release during Tuesday’s European trading hours. Later in the day, the focus would shift to the US Factory Orders data for June. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1765
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.1762
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.153
Daily SMA50 1.135
Daily SMA100 1.1115
Daily SMA200 1.1092
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1797
Previous Daily Low 1.1696
Previous Weekly High 1.1909
Previous Weekly Low 1.1642
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1185
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1734
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1758
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1706
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1651
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1605
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1807
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1853
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1909

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Pullback stalls amid concerns over US jobs market

EUR/USD: Pullback stalls amid concerns over US jobs market

EUR/USD’s pullback from Friday’s 26-month high of 1.1909 looks to have stalled with key data reviving concerns about the health of the US job market. The European equities are likely to track their Asian counterparts higher. That would further weaken the demand for the USD, benefiting the spot.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD hits fresh highs near 0.7140 on RBA's status-quo

AUD/USD hits fresh highs near 0.7140 on RBA's status-quo

AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and hits fresh session highs near 0.7140 on RBA's no-rate change decision. A better risk sentiment, dollar weakness and upbeat Australian Retail Sales data also underpin the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100

GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100

GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a two-day losing streak, pullback from 1.3000 be the key. UK Government unveils further economic help amid the virus crisis. EU ready to ease Brexit stand. Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates the rebound below $1980

Gold consolidates the rebound below $1980

With the US dollar selling back on the cards, Gold’s quest for the $2000 level extends into August, as it consolidates the rebound to near $1980 region. The bulls continue to struggle at higher levels, with a convincing break to the upside awaited.

Gold News

WTI: Weekly falling channel keeps bears hopeful below $41.00

WTI: Weekly falling channel keeps bears hopeful below $41.00

WTI eases from $41.37 in its latest pullback inside a bearish chart pattern. The oil benchmark recently took a U-turn from the resistance line of a descending trend channel stretched since July 23.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures