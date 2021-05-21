EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside still looks to 1.2250

- EUR/USD looks volatile and stays capped by the 1.2240 region so far.
- Focus now is on recent tops around 1.2250 (May 19).
EUR/USD charts an inconclusive session so far, although it manages well to keep business above 1.2200 the figure on Friday.
In the meantime, the buying bias remains well and sound for the time being. Against this backdrop, a surpass of the 1.2250 region should allow for a probable assault to the YTD peaks in the 1.2350 area (January 6).
The constructive stance on EUR/USD is forecast to remain intact as long as the pair trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1962.
Of note, however, is that the daily RSI did not confirm the recent peaks, which is indicative that a deeper move could be in the offing in the short-term.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2219
|Today Daily Change
|30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2228
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2111
|Daily SMA50
|1.198
|Daily SMA100
|1.2043
|Daily SMA200
|1.1966
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2229
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2169
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2182
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2206
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2188
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2149
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2248
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2308
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
