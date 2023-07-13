EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 1.1200 barrier is just around the corner

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD prints new 2023 peaks around 1.1190.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the 1.1200 barrier.

EUR/USD extends the monthly bullish performance and approaches the 1.1200 hurdle for the first time since February 2022.

The continuation of the upside momentum is expected to revisit the round level at 1.1200 in the very near term. Once this level is cleared, a probable visit to the 2022 high at 1.1495 (February 10) could start emerging on the horizon.

Looking at the longer run, the positive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.0643.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1183
Today Daily Change 63
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 1.1131
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0938
Daily SMA50 1.0861
Daily SMA100 1.0841
Daily SMA200 1.0638
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.114
Previous Daily Low 1.1005
Previous Weekly High 1.0973
Previous Weekly Low 1.0834
Previous Monthly High 1.1012
Previous Monthly Low 1.0662
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1089
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1044
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0956
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0908
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1179
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1228
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1315

 

 

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD closes in on 1.1200 as USD selloff continues

EUR/USD closes in on 1.1200 as USD selloff continues

EUR/USD extended its rally in the American session on Thursday and climbed to its highest level in over a year near 1.1200. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure after soft producer inflation data for June, providing a boost to the pair. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD renews 15-month highs above 1.3100

GBP/USD renews 15-month highs above 1.3100

Following a short-lasting pullback, GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and touched its highest level since April 2022 above 1.3100. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by the bullish opening in Wall Street, weighs on the USD and fuels the pair's upsurge.

GBP/USD News

Gold clings to small daily gains at around $1,960

Gold clings to small daily gains at around $1,960

Gold price lost its traction and retreated toward $1,950 in the American session before returning to the $1,960 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.8% on Thursday, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.

Gold News

Solana price eyes 15% nosedive after recent development in FTX bankruptcy case

Solana price eyes 15% nosedive after recent development in FTX bankruptcy case

Solana price has been on an uptrend for nearly a month, clocking in nearly 65% in gains. While the ascent is impressive, SOL holders need to be aware of a sudden shift in trend due to declining momentum.

Read more

Pepsi stock sheds opening bounce early Thursday

Pepsi stock sheds opening bounce early Thursday

PepsiCo (PEP) stock initially surged up to $186.62 or 1.6% soon after Thursday's open after the food and soft drink purveyor easily bested Wall Street consensus for the second quarter when it released results during the premarket.

Read more

