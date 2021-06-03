EUR/USD Price Analysis: Stays on the way to mid 1.2000s

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD stabilizes after the heaviest drop in five weeks.
  • Key trend line breakdown, bearish MACD favor sellers.
  • 50-day, 100-day SMA join mid-May bottom to lure the bearish bets.

EUR/USD edges lower around 1.2130 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The currency major pair dropped the most since April’s end the previous day, not to forget breaking an ascending support line from March 31, amid broad US dollar strength.

The stated support break, now resistance, joins the strongest bearish MACD signals in two months to keep sellers hopeful ahead of the key US jobs report.

Although the late April tops and early May levels offer immediate support near 1.2130-25, the EUR/USD bears are inclined to target a confluence of 50-day and 100-day SMA, as well as May 13 low, around 1.2050-45.

It’s worth noting that the 1.2100 threshold can act as an extra filter to the south during the pair’s drop towards the multi-day low.

Alternatively, a corrective pullback will be immediately challenged by the 1.2170-80 area ahead of the stated trend line, around 1.2230.

During the quote’s run-up beyond 1.2230, the monthly peak of 1.2266 and the 1.2300 round figure may test the EUR/USD bulls before directing them to the yearly top near 1.2350.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2131
Today Daily Change -80 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.66%
Today daily open 1.2211
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2173
Daily SMA50 1.2034
Daily SMA100 1.2041
Daily SMA200 1.1982
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2226
Previous Daily Low 1.2164
Previous Weekly High 1.2266
Previous Weekly Low 1.2133
Previous Monthly High 1.2266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1986
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2203
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2175
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2138
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2112
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2237
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2299

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Change your focus from a crash scenario to one of opportunity!

Learn from our experts
Watch the videos!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Dollar shines on tapering, upbeat data

EUR/USD: Dollar shines on tapering, upbeat data

The EUR/USD pair plummeted to 1.2119, its lowest since mid-May, initially weighed by the US Federal Reserve, as the central bank announced on Wednesday that it will begin winding down one of its programs set to support the economy throughout the pandemic.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD test of the 1.4000 threshold on the cards

GBP/USD test of the 1.4000 threshold on the cards

The GBP/USD pair trades at around 1.4085, not far from a daily low at 1.4091. The pair peaked at 1.4202 for the day, as the pound found support in an upbeat Markit report, which showed that the UK’s Services PMI expanded by more than anticipated in May, hitting 62.9. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bears target $1,857 after big crash

XAU/USD bears target $1,857 after big crash

The Confluence Detector shows the precious metal may fall to $1,857 and is capped at $1,878. Gold prices pull back as traders book profits. This is not the breakout gold bulls were hoping for – after "hugging" the $1,900 level for long sessions, XAU/USD broke sharply to the downside.

Gold News

Three reasons why XRP price could rally to $3.30

Three reasons why XRP price could rally to $3.30

XRP price volatility tested the legal uncertainty price range in May, but it rebounded quickly and convincingly. Ripple has clarified price structure with a cup-with-high-handle base on the four-hour chart, providing the first precise, actionable price level for bullish investors. 

Read more

US May Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises

US May Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises

Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 664,000 in May. There is a strong correlation between NFP deviations and major pairs' immediate movements. A disappointing NFP print is likely to trigger a more significant reaction than a positive one.     

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures