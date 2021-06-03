EUR/USD Price Analysis: Stays on the way to mid 1.2000s

- EUR/USD stabilizes after the heaviest drop in five weeks.
- Key trend line breakdown, bearish MACD favor sellers.
- 50-day, 100-day SMA join mid-May bottom to lure the bearish bets.
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.2130 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The currency major pair dropped the most since April’s end the previous day, not to forget breaking an ascending support line from March 31, amid broad US dollar strength.
The stated support break, now resistance, joins the strongest bearish MACD signals in two months to keep sellers hopeful ahead of the key US jobs report.
Although the late April tops and early May levels offer immediate support near 1.2130-25, the EUR/USD bears are inclined to target a confluence of 50-day and 100-day SMA, as well as May 13 low, around 1.2050-45.
It’s worth noting that the 1.2100 threshold can act as an extra filter to the south during the pair’s drop towards the multi-day low.
Alternatively, a corrective pullback will be immediately challenged by the 1.2170-80 area ahead of the stated trend line, around 1.2230.
During the quote’s run-up beyond 1.2230, the monthly peak of 1.2266 and the 1.2300 round figure may test the EUR/USD bulls before directing them to the yearly top near 1.2350.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2131
|Today Daily Change
|-80 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66%
|Today daily open
|1.2211
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2173
|Daily SMA50
|1.2034
|Daily SMA100
|1.2041
|Daily SMA200
|1.1982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2226
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2266
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2203
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2112
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2299
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar shines on tapering, upbeat data
The EUR/USD pair plummeted to 1.2119, its lowest since mid-May, initially weighed by the US Federal Reserve, as the central bank announced on Wednesday that it will begin winding down one of its programs set to support the economy throughout the pandemic.
GBP/USD test of the 1.4000 threshold on the cards
The GBP/USD pair trades at around 1.4085, not far from a daily low at 1.4091. The pair peaked at 1.4202 for the day, as the pound found support in an upbeat Markit report, which showed that the UK’s Services PMI expanded by more than anticipated in May, hitting 62.9.
XAU/USD bears target $1,857 after big crash
The Confluence Detector shows the precious metal may fall to $1,857 and is capped at $1,878. Gold prices pull back as traders book profits. This is not the breakout gold bulls were hoping for – after "hugging" the $1,900 level for long sessions, XAU/USD broke sharply to the downside.
Three reasons why XRP price could rally to $3.30
XRP price volatility tested the legal uncertainty price range in May, but it rebounded quickly and convincingly. Ripple has clarified price structure with a cup-with-high-handle base on the four-hour chart, providing the first precise, actionable price level for bullish investors.
US May Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 664,000 in May. There is a strong correlation between NFP deviations and major pairs' immediate movements. A disappointing NFP print is likely to trigger a more significant reaction than a positive one.