EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rising odds for a move to 1.0570

EUR/USD tumbles to fresh nearly 3-year lows around 1.0750.

Next on the downside emerges the April 2017 low at 1.0569.

The offered bias in the euro remains well and sound for yet another session on Thursday and is now dragging EUR/USD to new yearly lows in the mid-1.0700s.

While below the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1053, the pair is expected to keep the negative view unchanged.

Against this backdrop, the next support of significance is located at 1.0569, the April 2017 low ahead of the February 2017 low at 1.0493.

EUR/USD daily chart