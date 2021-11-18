EUR/USD Price Analysis: Looks south towards 1.1250 amid a potential bear flag

- EUR/USD resumes declines towards 16-month lows of 1.1264.
- Bear flag spotted on the 4H chart, awaits confirmation for further downside.
- RSI has recovered from the oversold region, backs the negative bias.
EUR/USD is testing daily lows above 1.1300, having faltered its recovery from 16-month lows of 1.1264, as the recovery in the Treasury yields is lifting the demand for the greenback across the board.
The tepid market mood, in the face of persisting inflation concerns and global economic prospects, dent the sentiment around the euro while lending some support to the safe-haven US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dovish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers continue to remain a weight on the euro, as it brings the monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB back to the fore.
Attention now turns towards the ECB-speak and the US weekly Jobless Claims data for fresh trading impetus on the major.
From a short-term technical perspective, the recent sell-off that followed a brief recovery stint carved out a bear flag formation on the four-hour chart.
A four-hourly candlestick closing below the rising trendline support at 1.1308 will confirm the bearish continuation pattern, opening floors for a retest of the yearly lows.
A breach of the latter will accelerate the downside towards 1.1200.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recovered from the oversold territory but remains well below the midline, suggesting that there is room for another leg lower.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
On the flip side, the recovery will gain momentum only on a firm break above the rising trendline resistance at 1.1348.
The next critical upside barrier is seen at the bearish 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1361.
Recapturing 21-SMA is critical to negate the bearish bias in the near term.
EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1317
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1322
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1539
|Daily SMA50
|1.1615
|Daily SMA100
|1.1709
|Daily SMA200
|1.1867
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1332
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1264
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1609
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1433
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.129
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1238
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1212
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1374
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1417
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
