EUR/USD Price Analysis: Looks south towards 1.1250 amid a potential bear flag

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD resumes declines towards 16-month lows of 1.1264.
  • Bear flag spotted on the 4H chart, awaits confirmation for further downside.
  • RSI has recovered from the oversold region, backs the negative bias.

EUR/USD is testing daily lows above 1.1300, having faltered its recovery from 16-month lows of 1.1264, as the recovery in the Treasury yields is lifting the demand for the greenback across the board.

The tepid market mood, in the face of persisting inflation concerns and global economic prospects, dent the sentiment around the euro while lending some support to the safe-haven US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dovish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers continue to remain a weight on the euro, as it brings the monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB back to the fore.

Attention now turns towards the ECB-speak and the US weekly Jobless Claims data for fresh trading impetus on the major.

From a short-term technical perspective, the recent sell-off that followed a brief recovery stint carved out a bear flag formation on the four-hour chart.

A four-hourly candlestick closing below the rising trendline support at 1.1308 will confirm the bearish continuation pattern, opening floors for a retest of the yearly lows.

A breach of the latter will accelerate the downside towards 1.1200.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recovered from the oversold territory but remains well below the midline, suggesting that there is room for another leg lower.

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

On the flip side, the recovery will gain momentum only on a firm break above the rising trendline resistance at 1.1348.

The next critical upside barrier is seen at the bearish 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1361.

Recapturing 21-SMA is critical to negate the bearish bias in the near term.

EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1317
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.1322
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1539
Daily SMA50 1.1615
Daily SMA100 1.1709
Daily SMA200 1.1867
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1332
Previous Daily Low 1.1264
Previous Weekly High 1.1609
Previous Weekly Low 1.1433
Previous Monthly High 1.1692
Previous Monthly Low 1.1524
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.129
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.128
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1238
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1212
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1348
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1374
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1417

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as US dollar recovers with yields

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as US dollar recovers with yields

EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1350, stalling the bounce from 16-month lows, as the US dollar recovers in tandem with the Treasury yields. The market mood remains tepid amid persistent inflation woes and Fed's tightening calls. US Jobless Claims, Fedspeak in focus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3500, retreating from weekly highs. The pair consolidates amid a cautious mood, the US dollar bounce and looming Brexit concerns while BOE rate hike expectations keep the downside cushioned. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls struggle to find acceptance above descending trend-line

Gold bulls struggle to find acceptance above descending trend-line

Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains amid some USD buying interest. Retreating US bond yields might help limit losses amid the prevalent cautious mood. 

Gold News

MATIC price to trigger a 25% comeback rally soon

MATIC price to trigger a 25% comeback rally soon

MATIC price shows no directional bias as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint at $1.8. Investors can expect Polygon to make a 25% move in either direction and face significant barriers. 

Read more

Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation

Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation

Energy costs and speculation about the Federal Reserve System (Fed) nominations will lead the news. There is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures