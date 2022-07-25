- The formation of inventory distribution involves the initiation of longs by the market participants.
- Overlapping of 20- and 50 EMAs to the price dictates a consolidation ahead.
- A volatility expansion after a squeeze will result in volumes and wide-range ticks.
The EUR/USD pair is looking for a cushion around 1.0180 after a steep correction in the early Tokyo session. On Friday, the asset witnessed a steep fall after sensing exhaustion while sustaining above 1.0250, which dragged the major swiftly.
An inventory distribution formation after a juggernaut rally has stretched further on an hourly scale. This generally indicates the unavailability of a potential trigger, which can deliver a firmer move, most probably on the upside. The inventory distribution has formed in a range of 1.0131-1.0282 range.
It is worth noting that the 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) around 1.0200 are overlapping with the asset price, which signals a consolidation ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, which signals a volatility contraction but is followed by a breakout in the same.
A breach of Thursday’s high at 1.0278 will drive the asset towards the round-level resistance at 1.0300, followed by July 1 low at 1.0366.
Alternatively, the greenback bulls could gain control if the asset drops below Monday’s low at 1.0081. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset towards the psychological support at 1.0000. A breach of the psychological support will expose the greenback bulls to recapture its two-year low at 0.9952.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0188
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.0215
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0246
|Daily SMA50
|1.046
|Daily SMA100
|1.0641
|Daily SMA200
|1.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0255
|Previous Daily Low
|1.013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0278
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0078
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0178
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0207
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0145
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0019
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.027
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0325
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0396
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
