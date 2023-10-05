EUR/USD Price Analysis: Gains traction above the 1.0500 mark, German trade data looms

- EUR/USD gains traction for two straight days amid the USD softness.
- The major pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs with a non-directional RSI.
- The immediate resistance level for EUR/USD is located at 1.0543; the first support level is seen at 1.0488.
The EUR/USD pair gains momentum during the early European session on Thursday. Market players await the German Trade Balance for August, which is expected to decline to €15B from the previous reading of €15.9B. The major pair currently trades around 1.0525, up 0.20% on the day.
According to the four-hour chart, the EUR/USD pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with a downward slope, which means the path of least resistance for the pair is to the downside. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is located in the 40-60 zone, indicating a non-directional movement in the major pair.
That being said, the immediate resistance level for EUR/USD is located near the 50-hour EMA at 1.0543. The additional upside filter will emerge near the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.0565. Any follow-through buying above the latter will see a rally to 1.0600, representing the confluence of the 100-hour EMA and a psychological round mark. Further north, the cross will challenge the next hurdle at 1.0635 (a low of September 14), followed by 1.0670 (a high of September 22), and finally at a psychological figure at 1.0700.
On the downside, the first support level is seen at a low of September 27 at 1.0488. The next contention to watch is near a low of October 3 at 1.0448. The next downside stop is located at 1.0433 (the lower limit of the Bollinger Band). A decisive break below the latter will see a drop to a round mark at 1.0400.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0522
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.0504
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0626
|Daily SMA50
|1.0788
|Daily SMA100
|1.0847
|Daily SMA200
|1.0827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0532
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0451
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0656
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0488
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0501
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0482
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0415
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0379
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0541
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0622
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
