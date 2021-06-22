EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further weakness remains on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD’s bounce stay so far limited around the 1.1920 area.
  • The mid-1.1800s emerge as the next contention zone.

EUR/USD gives away part of Monday’s bullish attempt to levels past the 1.1900 yardstick.

If the recovery gathers extra steam, then the door could open to a potential re-visit of the 200-day SMA at 1.1992. There is, however, a minor hurdle at a Fibo level at 1.1976. On the other hand, if sellers regain the upper hand on a convincing fashion, then there is scope for another quick visit to the 1.1850 region.

The outlook for EUR/USD should shift to negative on a sustainable breakdown of the key 200-day SMA. Next weeks are expected to be crucial regarding this issue. 

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1893
Today Daily Change 39
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.1918
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2129
Daily SMA50 1.2098
Daily SMA100 1.2034
Daily SMA200 1.1996
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1921
Previous Daily Low 1.1848
Previous Weekly High 1.2147
Previous Weekly Low 1.1847
Previous Monthly High 1.2266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1986
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1893
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1876
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.187
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1822
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1796
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1944
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1969
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2017

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

