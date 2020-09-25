EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further decline stays well on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD resumes the downside and flirts with 1.1630.
  • The next key support of note lies in the 1.1500 neighbourhood.

Sellers have regained the upper hand around EUR/USD following Thursday’s small uptick and drag the pair back to the area of 2-month lows around 1.1630 on Friday.

While odds for further pullbacks remain well in the pipeline, a deeper move to the next support of relevance in the 1.1500 region (March tops) is not favoured for the time being. On the opposite side, the previous key contention area in the 1.1700 neighbourhood has now become the next upside target.

Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1234.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1644
Today Daily Change 54
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1.1672
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1819
Daily SMA50 1.1782
Daily SMA100 1.1472
Daily SMA200 1.1234
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1687
Previous Daily Low 1.1627
Previous Weekly High 1.1901
Previous Weekly Low 1.1738
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1664
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.165
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1636
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1602
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1576
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1697
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1722
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1757

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops to lows below 1.1650 amid resurgent dollar's demand

EUR/USD drops to lows below 1.1650 amid resurgent dollar's demand

EUR/USD is off the highs, back in the red below 1.1650, as the US dollar regains ground across the board. The greenback's haven demand resurfaced amid mixed performance in the European indices. US Durable Goods data in focus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback

GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback

GBP/USD extends the retreat below 1.2750, as the US dollar makes a comeback amid a cautious market mood. The cable briefly regained 1.28 after an EU official reportedly said that the tide may be turning despite no big breakthroughs. 

GBP/USD News

Gold on the defensive, below $1870 level amid stronger USD

Gold on the defensive, below $1870 level amid stronger USD

Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s modest bounce from two-month lows. The prevalent USD buying interest capped the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity. A turnaround in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit deeper losses.

Gold News

Binance blacklisted in Russia

Binance blacklisted in Russia

The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist. 

Read more

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80

WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures