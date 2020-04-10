EUR/USD Price Analysis: Focus stays on the 1.0990 area

EUR/USD is looking to consolidate gains above 1.0900.

Immediately to the upside now emerges the 1.0990 barrier.

EUR/USD has managed to advance above the key barrier at 1.0900 and clinched fresh weekly tops in the 1.0950/55 band.

If the recovery picks up more serious traction, then the next hurdle of relevance is located at late-January lows around 1.0990.

Above this area, a visit to the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1060, should return to the radar. Further up aligns the monthly peaks near 1.1150.

EUR/USD daily chart