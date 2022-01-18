EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra losses seen below 1.1370

- EUR/USD sheds ground for the third session in a row on Tuesday.
- Key contention emerges at the 4-month line near 1.1370.
EUR/USD extends the bearish move sparked soon after hitting new 2022 highs in the 1.1480/85 band earlier in the month.
The bias appears tilted to the downside for the time being. That said, a deeper decline remains on the cards if spot breaches the 4-month support line, today around 1.1370. On such event, the next support should emerge at the temporary 55-day SMA at 1.1347.
The longer term negative outlook for EUR/USD is seen unchanged while below the key 200-day SMA at 1.1725.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.139
|Today Daily Change
|38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.1407
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1346
|Daily SMA50
|1.133
|Daily SMA100
|1.1502
|Daily SMA200
|1.1729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1434
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1392
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1483
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1285
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1408
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1418
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1388
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1368
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.143
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1454
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1473
