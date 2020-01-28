EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro under pressure, challenges 1.1000 figure

By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD stays under selling pressure while challenging the 1.1000 figure.
  • As bears gain momentum they could reach 1.0958 price level.  
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
The euro is trading in a weak bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market broke below an ascending trendline three days ago. The spot formed a head-and-shoulders formation which is driving the market towards its lowest point since November.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear channel below its main SMAs as the market is grinding lower. The spot is challenging the 1.1000 figure; a beak of this psychological level could lead to further downside towards the 1.0958 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1001
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.1017
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1124
Daily SMA50 1.1102
Daily SMA100 1.1072
Daily SMA200 1.1131
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1038
Previous Daily Low 1.101
Previous Weekly High 1.1118
Previous Weekly Low 1.102
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1021
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1005
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0977
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1033
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.105
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1061

 

 

