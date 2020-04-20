EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro sidelined, trades below 1.0900 figure

  • EUR/USD gets a slow start to the new week. 
  • Immediate resistance can emerge near 1.0900 figure. 
  

EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs on the daily chart as the spot remains confined within familiar ranges at the start of the new week.  
 

The fiber is trading below the 1.0900 figure and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. However, the quote is rebounding near 1.0845 level as bulls are looking for a daily close above 1.0900 figure which could yield further strength towards the 1.0946 and 1.0991 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, a daily close below the 1.0800 level could attract further selling interest towards the 1.0743 level. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.0900, 1.0946, 1.0991
Support: 1.0845, 1.0800, 1.0743
 
 

Today last price 1.0873
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.087
 
Daily SMA20 1.091
Daily SMA50 1.0961
Daily SMA100 1.1031
Daily SMA200 1.1053
 
Previous Daily High 1.0893
Previous Daily Low 1.0812
Previous Weekly High 1.0991
Previous Weekly Low 1.0812
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0862
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0843
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0824
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0778
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0743
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0904
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0985

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

