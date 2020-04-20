EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro sidelined, trades below 1.0900 figure

EUR/USD gets a slow start to the new week.

Immediate resistance can emerge near 1.0900 figure.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs on the daily chart as the spot remains confined within familiar ranges at the start of the new week.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

The fiber is trading below the 1.0900 figure and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. However, the quote is rebounding near 1.0845 level as bulls are looking for a daily close above 1.0900 figure which could yield further strength towards the 1.0946 and 1.0991 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, a daily close below the 1.0800 level could attract further selling interest towards the 1.0743 level.

Resistance: 1.0900, 1.0946, 1.0991

Support: 1.0845, 1.0800, 1.0743

Additional key levels