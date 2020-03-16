EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro remains vulnerable below the 1.1240 level after Fed's emergency 100bps cut

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD consolidates last week’s losses below the 1.1240 level.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1056 support. 
  • The Fed slashes interest rates to near zero in an emergency move. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is consolidating last week’s decline while trading just above the main SMAs. DXY (US dollar index) remains supported despite the 100bps rate cut by the Fed.  
  

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD consolidates below the 1.1240 level and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart in a relatively quiet session this Monday. Bears want a resumption of the strong bearish move, however, they need to overcome the 1.120/1.1056 support zone. A break below the above-mentioned price zone could potentially see EUR/USD decline towards the 1.0910 level in the coming sessions. Resistance can be expected neat 1.1160, 1.1240 and 1.1288 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
  
 
Resistance: 1.1160, 1.1240, 1.1288
Support: 1.1120, 1.1056, 1.0910
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1152
Today Daily Change 0.0051
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 1.1101
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.105
Daily SMA50 1.1046
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1221
Previous Daily Low 1.1055
Previous Weekly High 1.1497
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1158
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.103
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.096
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0864
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1197
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1292
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1363

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid safe-haven dollar demand

EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid safe-haven dollar demand

EUR/USD has dropped toward 1.11 after stocks are falling and stocks are in demand. The move comes despite the Fed's rate cut to 0% and massive QE. Investors are flocking to the greenback amid the coronavirus crisis. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD nears 1.22 as dollar demand resurged

GBP/USD nears 1.22 as dollar demand resurged

A risk-averse environment favours the greenback against its UK rival. COVID-19 deaths in the kingdom jump in last 24-hours, with no new measures announced by the government.

GBP/USD News

Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus

Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus

Following the Federal Reserve's decision to drastically lower its policy rate by 100 basis points while launching a massive $700 billion QE program, other central banks have stepped up to the plate to negate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more

Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500

Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500

Gold prices staged a recovery during the American session by rising from than $50 from the bottom. It recovered ground as Wall Street moved off lows. 

Gold News

WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight

WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight

Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures