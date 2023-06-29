EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bears eye 1.0860 ahead of German inflation, Fed Chair Powell’s speech

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, pokes three-week-old rising support line.
  • Bearish MACD signals, broad US Dollar strength favor Euro sellers targeting 200-EMA support.
  • Preliminary readings of Germany’s inflation data, Fed Chair Powell’s speech will be crucial for clear directions.

EUR/USD extends the previous day’s downturn towards piercing a three-week-old rising support line, around 1.0895 by the press time, as markets prepare for German inflation and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on early Thursday.

Also read: EUR/USD floats above 1.0900 as ECB hawks jostle with upbeat US Banking Stress Test, Fed Powell’s speech

Apart from the pre-event anxiety, bearish MACD signals and the Euro pair’s sustained reversal from the previous support line from June 07, now resistance around 1.1010, also keeps the EUR/USD sellers hopeful.

However, a clear break of the aforementioned three-week-long rising support line, close to 1.0900 at the latest, becomes necessary for the Euro bear’s conviction.

Following that, the 200-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of near 1.0860 can prod the EUR/USD bears before directing them to the key support line stretched from May 31, surrounding 1.0790 as we write.

Meanwhile, a corrective bounce in the EUR/USD price needs to cross a downward-sloping resistance line from the last Thursday, around 1.0950 at the latest, to recall the Euro bulls.

Even so, a convergence of the monthly high and the support-turned-resistance line, close to 1.1010-15, will be a tough nut to crack for the EUR/USD bulls afterward.

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0894
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.17%
Today daily open 1.0913
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0841
Daily SMA50 1.0875
Daily SMA100 1.0816
Daily SMA200 1.058
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0963
Previous Daily Low 1.0897
Previous Weekly High 1.1012
Previous Weekly Low 1.0844
Previous Monthly High 1.1092
Previous Monthly Low 1.0635
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0922
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0938
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0886
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0858
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.082
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0952
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.099
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1017

 

 

