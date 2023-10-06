EUR/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates around mid-1.0500s, focus remains on US NFP

- EUR/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Friday and oscillates in a narrow band.
- The technical setup seems tilted in favour of bears and supports prospects for further decline.
- Traders now await the release of the key US NFP report before placing fresh directional bets.
The EUR/USD pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Friday and consolidating its recovery gains registered over the past two days, from mid-1.0400s or the YTD low touched earlier this week. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.0550 level, nearly unchanged for the day, as traders keenly await the release of the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the NFP report.
Heading into the key data risk, the prospects for further policy tightening remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and act as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD). Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets further seems to underpin the safe-haven Greenback. This, along with expectations that additional rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) may be off the table for now, contributes to keeping a lid on the EUR/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the recent decline from a 17-month peak touched in June has been along a descending channel and points to a well-established downtrend. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has also recovered from the oversold territory. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as an opportunity to initial fresh bearish positions around the EUR/USD pair and run the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Meanwhile, any positive reaction to a disappointment from the US jobs data could lift spot prices beyond the 1.0600 round-figure mark. The momentum could get extended, though is more likely to remain capped near the top boundary of the aforementioned channel, currently around mid-1.0600s. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared will suggest that the EUR/USD pair has formed a nea-term bottom and shift the bias in favour of bulls.
On the flip side, the 1.0500 psychological mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling could make spot prices vulnerable to refresh the YTD low and challenge the ascending channel support, near the 1.0420-1.0415 region. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for an extension of the EUR/USD pair's near-three-month-old downward trajectory.
EUR/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0543
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0546
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0619
|Daily SMA50
|1.0779
|Daily SMA100
|1.0845
|Daily SMA200
|1.0826
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0552
|Previous Daily Low
|1.05
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0656
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0488
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0882
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0532
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.052
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0513
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0481
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0461
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0565
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0584
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0617
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains toward 0.6400 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
AUD/USD is holding higher ground, eyeing 0.6400 after the RBA's Financial Stability Review published in Asia on Friday. The Aussie pair cheers a risk-friendly market environment and the US Dollar correction. Focus shifts to the critical US NFP data.
EUR/USD consolidates around mid-1.0500s, US NFP in focus
EUR/USD is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around 1.0550 heading into the European morning on Friday. The US Dollar is consolidating its two-day corrective decline amid a better mood and ahead of the key US payrolls data.
Gold: Will US Nonfarm Payrolls trigger a sustained XAU/USD recovery?
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce above $1,820 early Friday, in a replication of a move seen in Thursday’s Asian trading. Markets turn cautiously optimistic heading toward the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data from the United States due later in the day.
Polygon price readies for a 20% climb as MATIC pulls back to correct June 2022 cycle
Polygon is attempting a recovery rally for the second time this year, trying to recoup the ground lost during the June 2022 cycle. MATIC could extend 20% to test the supply zone at $0.645, uptrend confirmation above $0.6757.
US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to increase by 170,000 in September. Gold is likely to react slightly stronger to an upbeat jobs report than a disappointing one. Gold price's inverse-correlation with NFP surprise weakens slightly by the fourth hour after the release.