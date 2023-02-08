EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bullish Doji, Golden cross tease buyers above 1.0700

- EUR/USD grinds near monthly low after posting a bullish candlestick on daily formation.
- Bullish moving average crossover, steady RSI adds strength to the upside bias.
- Three-month-old previous support line holds the key to Euro bull’s conviction.
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.0730 during inactive early trading hours of Wednesday, following a bounce off monthly low to post the bullish Doji candlestick on Tuesday. In doing so, the major currency pair justifies the steady RSI (14) while also keeping the previous day’s bounce off the 50-DMA support.
It should be noted that the 100-DMA pierced the 200-DMA from below and portrayed a “Golden cross” during the last week, which in turn back the latest upside bias.
However, the recovery remains elusive unless the EUR/USD pair stays below the previous support line from early November 2022, around 1.0860.
Following that, a run-up towards refreshing the monthly peak, currently near 1.1035, can’t be ruled out. Though, the 1.0900 and the 1.1000 round figures may act as intermediate halts during the expected rally.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beneath the 50-DMA, around 1.0700 by the press time, could reject the bullish bias while sustained trading below the previous day’s low of 1.0669 will defy the upbeat signals sent via the Doji candlestick.
In that case, a downward trajectory toward the previous monthly low of 1.0483 can’t be ruled out.
However, the 100-DMA and the 200-DMA, respectively around 1.0345 and 1.0320, could challenge the EUR/USD bears afterward.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0728
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.0725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0841
|Daily SMA50
|1.0693
|Daily SMA100
|1.0335
|Daily SMA200
|1.0321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0767
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0669
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1033
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0793
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0706
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0577
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0771
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
