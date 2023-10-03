EUR/USD Price Analysis: Attracts some sellers below 1.0470 amid the oversold condition

According to the four-hour chart , EUR/USD holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with a downward slope, which means the path of least resistance for the pair is to the downside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds in bearish territory below 50. However, the oversold condition indicates that further consolidation cannot be ruled out before positioning for any near-term EUR/USD depreciation. That said, any decisive follow-through selling below the lower limit of the Bollinger Band at 1.0465 will see a drop to a psychological round figure at 1.0400. The next contention is located near a low of September 25 at 1.0355. Further south, the next stop of the major pair is seen at 1.0320 (a low of November 29). On the upside, the immediate resistance level for EUR/USD will emerge near the 50-hour EMA at 1.0577. The critical barrier to watch is the confluence of the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band and the 100-hour EMA at 1.0630. The additional upside filter is seen at 1.0670 (a high of September 22), followed by a psychological figure at 1.0700.

The EUR/USD pair extends its downside around 1.0465 after breaking below the 1.0500 mark during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The downtick of the major pair to the fresh year-to-date (YTD) lows is supported by the stronger US Dollar (USD) broadly and the sign of ending the rate hike cycle by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.