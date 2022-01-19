EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to the 2022 low is not ruled out

- EUR/USD regains the smile following recent strong pullback.
- The YTD low at 1.1272 emerges as the next support.
EUR/USD regains some buying interest after bottoming out in the proximity of 1.1310 on Tuesday.
The bias appears tilted to further retracement in the very near term. That said, a deeper decline remains on the cards if spot breaks below the weekly low at 1.1314 (January 18). Such a move should open the door to a test of the so far YTS low at 1.1272 (January 4).
The longer term negative outlook for EUR/USD is seen unchanged while below the key 200-day SMA at 1.1722.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1339
|Today Daily Change
|31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.1317
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1348
|Daily SMA50
|1.1324
|Daily SMA100
|1.1497
|Daily SMA200
|1.1726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1422
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1315
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1483
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1285
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1381
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1281
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1244
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1174
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1388
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1458
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1494
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly toward 1.1350 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is staging a modest rebound ahead of the American session as the improving market sentiment is making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength. The pair is trading around 1.1350 and US stocks futures indexes are up between 0.15% and 0.3%.
GBP/USD moves into the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD fell below 1.3600 in the early European session on Wednesday but managed to reverse its direction. Hot inflation data from the UK and the modest dollar weakness on improving risk sentiment help the pair stage a rebound ahead of the American session.
Gold needs to crack $1,820 for meaningful recovery
Gold price licks its wound amid a pause in the US Treasury yields rally. US dollar tracks yields pullback amid a risk-off market environment.
Crypto markets cling to the idea of a bullish breakout
BTC price is slowing down as it sticks close to a crucial support level with no volatility in sight. ETH and XRP are following the big crypto’s lead, showing no directional bias whatsoever.
Microsoft bets big on Metaverse with $69bln deal for Activision Blizzard
The move will give the tech giant access to Activision’s 390 million monthly users and headline franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush. Find out why Microsoft has made this move.