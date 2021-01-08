EUR/USD Price Analysis: A deeper pullback stays on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD tests the 21-day SMA around 1.2210 on Friday.
  • Extra losses could extend to the 1.2130 region.

EUR/USD extends further the downside momentum, testing and rebounding from the 21-day SMA near 1.2210 on Friday.

Against this, the corrective downside in EUR/USD could have further legs to go and a move lower to the weekly low at 1.2129 (December 21) should not be ruled out in the short-term horizon.

In the meantime, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1564.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2248
Today Daily Change 59
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.2266
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.222
Daily SMA50 1.203
Daily SMA100 1.1909
Daily SMA200 1.1572
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2344
Previous Daily Low 1.2245
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2181
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2283
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2307
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2226
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2186
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2126
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2325
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2384
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2424

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

LIVE: Nonfarm Payrolls show loss of -140K jobs, dollar falls

Nonfarm Payrolls figures disappointed with a loss of 140,000 jobs. It was partially countered by upward revision and wage increases. The dollar is falling and stock futures remain on positive ground.

EUR/USD rises above 1.2250 after weak NFP

EUR/USD is rising above 1.2250 after the US reported a loss of 140K jobs, worse than expected. Investors await more details from President-elect Biden about his economic plan. The EU announced more vaccine purchases 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 after disappointing US data

GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.36 as the dollar retreats in response to a loss of 140K jobs in the US. The UK approved Moderna's vaccine while London declared a major incident as hospitals are overwhelmed by covid cases. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tumbles below $1,900 as US bond yields extend gains

Gold has dropped below $1,900, hitting a low of $1,876 in a knee-jerk reaction.before bouncing to around $1,890. US yields are on the rise, making the precious metal less attractive, as it provides no returns. 

Gold news

US Dollar Index: Strong resistance sits above 90.00

After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 on Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain some buying attention and advanced past the 90.00 level, where it run out of some traction.

US Dollar Index News

