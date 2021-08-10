EUR/USD Price Analysis: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around the yearly low.
  • Sustained trading below multiple resistance lines, the key Fibonacci retracement keeps sellers hopeful.
  • Break of 1.1700 will buoy bears, 200-DMA adds to the upside filters.

EUR/USD defends the 1.1700 threshold, mostly unchanged around 1.1720, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.

The major currency pair dropped to the fresh low since March 31, also the yearly bottom, extending the fall below July’s bottom. However, a horizontal line comprising the 2021 trough questions further downside amid oversold RSI conditions.

It should be noted, however, that the corrective pullback needs to cross the immediate horizontal hurdle surrounding 1.1760 to revisit the 1.1800 round figure.

Even so, a downward sloping trend line from June 01, near 1.1890, will be challenging the EUR/USD buyers. It’s worth observing that a convergence of a descending trend line from June 25 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of November 2020 to January 2021 upside, near 1.1890, followed by the 1.1900 psychological magnet, will be tough nuts to crack for the bulls afterward.

Meanwhile, a daily closing below 1.1700 will not hesitate to portray a 100-pip fall targeting the late 2020 lows close to 1.1600.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Corrective pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1722
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 1.1737
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1814
Daily SMA50 1.192
Daily SMA100 1.1966
Daily SMA200 1.201
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1769
Previous Daily Low 1.1735
Previous Weekly High 1.19
Previous Weekly Low 1.1755
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1752
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1748
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1756
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1725
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1713
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1691
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1759
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1781
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1793

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD depressed near 1.1700 amid tepid local data

EUR/USD depressed near 1.1700 amid tepid local data

EUR/USD is stuck around 1.1720 as solid dollar’s demand persists while the shared currency gives up to tepid German data. Investors welcome US news on infrastructure investment, eyes on US inflation data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Mounting pressure amid persistent dollar’s strength

GBP/USD: Mounting pressure amid persistent dollar’s strength

The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily low of 1.3827 after spending most of the day hovering around the 1.3850 level. The pair gave up after Wall Street’s opening and news that the US Senate had approved the infrastructure bill.

GBP/USD News

Gold Price bulls eye a 50% mean reversion

Gold Price bulls eye a 50% mean reversion

Gold is consolidating at a key support structure as the US dollar and yields press on. Bulls have their eyes on corrections and for a continuation in gold higher to test 50% of the drop. 

Gold News

Three reasons why SafeMoon price will decline to $0.00000110

Three reasons why SafeMoon price will decline to $0.00000110

Safemoon fails to hold the largest one-day gain since the May 6 rally of 59.79%, while declining back below the upper trend line of the descending triangle, the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the 20-day SMA at $0.00000252.

Read more

Inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules

Inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules

One of our Rules is that the “institutional factor” is the most powerful factor, surpassing any and all economic data. This should really be re-named the “central bank” factor because in practice, the institution is usually the central bank.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures