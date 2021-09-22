- EUR/USD plunged to a fresh month low at 1.1683.
- Fed’s monetary policy statement hints that bond tapering is nearby.
- Chairman Powell down talks the labor market, said: ”does not need a very good jobs report to go ahead with the tapper.”
The EUR/USD dipped to new month around 1.1680’s, though staged a rebound is trading at 1.1695, down 0.26% at the time of writing.
Fed’s monetary policy statement hints that a bond taper is nearby
The Federal Reserve released its monetary policy statement. The interest rate and the bond purchasing program were unchanged. Substantial further progress in employment has not been achieved but has shown signs of improvement.
The bolded remark was crucial on the market’s reaction:
“Last December, the Committee indicated that it would continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $40 billion per month until substantial further progress has been made toward its maximum employment and price stability goals. Since then, the economy has made progress toward these goals. If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted,”
The market’s reaction saw the EUR/USD jumped to 1.1755, as the market priced in some sort of Fed's hint regarding the bond tapering process. Once the dust settled, the pair stabilized around 1.1746.
Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell turned hawkish
The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sounded as hawkish as never before, in his press conference.
Summarizing some of his remarks, he commented that the inflation is expected to moderate back to the longer goal; however, the Fed would respond if it remains higher than expected.
Regarding bond tapering assets, he said, “Fed discussed the appropriate pace of tapering once conditions for doing so are satisfied." Additionally, he commented that the taper process could conclude around the middle of next year. Further, he added, “there is broad support on the committee for timing and pace of taper.”
About the labor market, he said that "It would not take a knock-out employment report for me to feel taper test has been met." and he does not need a robust job report to go ahead with the tapper.
Market's reaction
The EUR/USD plummeted to 1.1683 on the more hawkish than expected, Fed's Chairman Powell.
KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1695
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.1726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1803
|Daily SMA50
|1.1792
|Daily SMA100
|1.192
|Daily SMA200
|1.1987
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1749
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1715
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1728
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1711
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1677
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1764
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1778
