EUR/USD pares weekly gains around 1.1100 as Ukraine-led anxiety intensifies

- EUR/USD bulls pause around a fortnight top after four-day winning streak.
- ECB policymakers tried to tame inflation fears emanating from Ukraine-Russia crisis but failed.
- DXY part ways from downbeat Treasury yields as market sentiment dwindles.
- Xi-Biden call, second-tier data from the bloc may entertain pair traders.
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.1085, printing the first negative daily performance in five during early Friday morning in Europe. The pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s risk-off mood amid mixed signals from the Ukraine-Russia front, as well as escalating inflation fears.
Although diplomats from Ukraine and Russia haven’t yet left the negotiation table, despite tiring peace talks, Turkey’s efforts to have Russian President Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the talks keep traders hopeful. On the contrary, the Western warning over Moscow’s likely usage of chemical weapons and China’s likely readiness to support the Russian invasion of Ukraine weigh on the market’s fear.
Elsewhere, the inflation woes renew with the firmer prices of oil, as well as upbeat inflation data from the Eurozone. On Thursday, final readings of the bloc’s headline inflation numbers for February crossed the initial forecasts. Even so, multiple policymakers from the European Central Bank (ECB), including President Christine Lagarde, tried to tame the fears of faster monetary policy tightening.
It’s worth noting that a fresh increase in China’s daily covid numbers, after a two-day reduction from record readings, joins fears of Russia’s default to weigh on the sentiment and the EUR/USD prices.
Amid these plays, the US Treasury yields remain downbeat and the stock futures also print losses by the press time. However, the US Dollar Index (DXY) snaps a three-day downtrend but stays negative on a weekly basis.
Looking forward, details of a call between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be the key for the market’s moves and the EUR/USD. Also important will be Eurozone Labor Cost for the fourth quarter (Q4) Trade Balance for January.
Technical analysis
21-DMA challenges EUR/USD’s immediate upside around 1.1100 but major attention is given to the horizontal line comprising multiple levels marked since late January and a five-week-old descending resistance line, around 1.1120.
Given the firmer MACD and ascending RSI line, not overbought, EUR/USD prices are likely to cross the aforementioned key hurdles.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1087
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.1092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1098
|Daily SMA50
|1.1247
|Daily SMA100
|1.1301
|Daily SMA200
|1.1537
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1138
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1008
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1121
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0806
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1057
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1021
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0949
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0891
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.115
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1209
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.128
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive below 1.1100 amid Ukraine crisis-led anxiety
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot below 1.1100, undermined by the resurgent haven demand for the US dollar. Markets remain anxious amid a lack of progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Focus shifts to Xi-Biden call amid a lack of top-tier economic data.
GBP/USD defends gains above 1.3150 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is holding gains above 1.3150, having faded a spike near 1.3185, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a risk-off mood. Meager progress on the Russia-Ukraine peace keeps investors on the edge. The BOE delivered a cautious rate hike on Thursday.
Gold eyes worst week in four months below $1,950 amid Ukraine woes
Gold prices trade below $1,950, fading a two-day rebound from monthly low amid mixed concerns over Ukraine-Russia. Anxiety ahead of the Xi-Biden call weighs on market sentiment. Yields, stock futures remain pressured, DXY rebounds from weekly low.
Cardano price range tightens, ADA reveals plan to revisit $1
Cardano price has been consolidating for roughly two weeks, hinting at an explosive breakout. The bullish RSI divergence with ADA supports a 20% rally to $1. A daily candlestick close below the equal lows at $0.776 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Peace, war, and free trade
The vulnerability of the free trade orientation stems from its implications relating to war and peace. Given current developments in Ukraine, however, I’ve come to recognize some naïveté about that perspective. It may still hold when trading partners are democracies ...