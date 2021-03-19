EUR/USD loses grip on 1.1900 level, eyes two-week lows

- EUR/USD continues to trade on the back foot and has now convincingly lost its grip on the 1.1900 level.
- The recent drop was prompted by news that the Fed will not be extending SLR rules at the month’s end.
EUR/USD continues to trade on the back foot and has now convincingly lost its grip on the 1.1900 level, taking its close to two-week lows around the 1.1970 mark. On the day that means the pair is now trading about 0.3% or just over 30 pips lower on the day, with the bears now likely eyeing a test of the 2021 lows just under 1.1840 should the selling pressure continue.
Driving the day
The recent drop from the 1.1900 level towards 1.1880 has been prompted by news that the Fed will not be extending pandemic-era supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) rules at the end of the month – these rules had allowed banks to hold US treasuries and deposits on their balance sheets exempt from normal capital ratio requirements, a ruling the Fed decided upon in the early stages of the Covid-19 crisis order to stem excessive selling pressure in US treasury markets. The SLR rules will expire at the end of the month.
Wall Street banks had been lobbying for an extension of SLR and now face having to either reduce their holdings of treasuries (i.e. by selling US government bonds) or raise additional capital hold against these treasury holdings (i.e. by selling other assets) – thus the market reaction to this news is unsurprising, with US government bond yields rallying sharply off lows (the US 10-year is now flat on the day at 1.73% having been as low as 1.68%) and US stocks dropping (the S&P 500 dropped to 3900 and is down 0.3% on the day).
In terms of other news/themes of note for EUR/USD; Fed Chair Jerome Powell released an article on the WSJ, but it did not move markets given a lack of any new information on policy or the Fed’s outlook on the economy – rather the article seemed to be more of a recap of what has happened in the last 12 months in the global and US economy with regards to the pandemic and Powell’s justification for the Fed’s response.
Elsewhere, news regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe continues to worsen; following the news that France would be tightening lockdown in 16 regions (covering 40% of the country’s GDP), the German Health Minister was on the wires this morning talking about how there isn’t enough vaccine supply to stop a third wave in Europe this summer. He predicted things could be as bad at Easter as it was over Christmas and revealed that AstraZeneca will be delivering fewer vaccines than expected in Q2. Various desks have been downgraded their forecasts the French economic recovery in 2021 as a result, a blow to the euro.
Meanwhile, despite the EMA’s review concluding that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh the risks, many European nations are not rushing to restart their rollouts of the vaccine, costing the bloc precious time in the race for herd immunity.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.188
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.1915
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2012
|Daily SMA50
|1.2072
|Daily SMA100
|1.2051
|Daily SMA200
|1.1851
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1989
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1906
|Previous Weekly High
|1.199
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1836
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1938
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1957
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1967
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2019
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.205
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.19 after the Fed triggers bond selling
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the Federal Reserve's announcement. The Fed canceled its SLR exemption to banks, forcing them to sell some bonds. The resulting higher yield is positive for the dollar. Returns on ten-year Treasuries top 1.70%.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 as the dollar surges with yields
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3850 as US ten-year yields recapture 1.70% and carry the dollar higher with them as the Fed the canceled SLR exemption for banks. The UK's vaccine supply issues are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD at risk as Fed announces no SLR exemption
XAU/USD is back trading in the $1730s having failed to hold above its 21DMA above $1740. Gold is at risk-off losses as US bond yields rise after the Fed announced it will not extend SLR.
Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout
Ripple’s South-East Asian (SEA) customers actively leverage RippleNet Cloud which facilitates domestic and international transactions. Some of the customers like iRemit leverage XRP to enable cross-border payments.
Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target
Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.