EUR/USD loses grip on 1.1900 level, eyes two-week lows

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • EUR/USD continues to trade on the back foot and has now convincingly lost its grip on the 1.1900 level.
  • The recent drop was prompted by news that the Fed will not be extending SLR rules at the month’s end.

EUR/USD continues to trade on the back foot and has now convincingly lost its grip on the 1.1900 level, taking its close to two-week lows around the 1.1970 mark. On the day that means the pair is now trading about 0.3% or just over 30 pips lower on the day, with the bears now likely eyeing a test of the 2021 lows just under 1.1840 should the selling pressure continue.

Driving the day

The recent drop from the 1.1900 level towards 1.1880 has been prompted by news that the Fed will not be extending pandemic-era supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) rules at the end of the month – these rules had allowed banks to hold US treasuries and deposits on their balance sheets exempt from normal capital ratio requirements, a ruling the Fed decided upon in the early stages of the Covid-19 crisis order to stem excessive selling pressure in US treasury markets. The SLR rules will expire at the end of the month.

Wall Street banks had been lobbying for an extension of SLR and now face having to either reduce their holdings of treasuries (i.e. by selling US government bonds) or raise additional capital hold against these treasury holdings (i.e. by selling other assets) – thus the market reaction to this news is unsurprising, with US government bond yields rallying sharply off lows (the US 10-year is now flat on the day at 1.73% having been as low as 1.68%) and US stocks dropping (the S&P 500 dropped to 3900 and is down 0.3% on the day).

In terms of other news/themes of note for EUR/USD; Fed Chair Jerome Powell released an article on the WSJ, but it did not move markets given a lack of any new information on policy or the Fed’s outlook on the economy – rather the article seemed to be more of a recap of what has happened in the last 12 months in the global and US economy with regards to the pandemic and Powell’s justification for the Fed’s response.

Elsewhere, news regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe continues to worsen; following the news that France would be tightening lockdown in 16 regions (covering 40% of the country’s GDP), the German Health Minister was on the wires this morning talking about how there isn’t enough vaccine supply to stop a third wave in Europe this summer. He predicted things could be as bad at Easter as it was over Christmas and revealed that AstraZeneca will be delivering fewer vaccines than expected in Q2. Various desks have been downgraded their forecasts the French economic recovery in 2021 as a result, a blow to the euro.

Meanwhile, despite the EMA’s review concluding that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh the risks, many European nations are not rushing to restart their rollouts of the vaccine, costing the bloc precious time in the race for herd immunity.

EUR/Usd

Overview
Today last price 1.188
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.1915
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2012
Daily SMA50 1.2072
Daily SMA100 1.2051
Daily SMA200 1.1851
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1989
Previous Daily Low 1.1906
Previous Weekly High 1.199
Previous Weekly Low 1.1836
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1938
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1957
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1884
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1854
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1802
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1967
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2019
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.205

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.19 after the Fed triggers bond selling

EUR/USD falls below 1.19 after the Fed triggers bond selling

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the Federal Reserve's announcement. The Fed canceled its SLR exemption to banks, forcing them to sell some bonds. The resulting higher yield is positive for the dollar. Returns on ten-year Treasuries top 1.70%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 as the dollar surges with yields

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3850 as the dollar surges with yields

GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3850 as US ten-year yields recapture 1.70% and carry the dollar higher with them as the Fed the canceled SLR exemption for banks. The UK's vaccine supply issues are weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD at risk as Fed announces no SLR exemption

XAU/USD at risk as Fed announces no SLR exemption

XAU/USD is back trading in the $1730s having failed to hold above its 21DMA above $1740. Gold is at risk-off losses as US bond yields rise after the Fed announced it will not extend SLR.

Gold News

Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout

Ripple expands in Asia despite SEC lawsuit, increasing odds for a 60% breakout

Ripple’s South-East Asian (SEA) customers actively leverage RippleNet Cloud which facilitates domestic and international transactions. Some of the customers like iRemit leverage XRP to enable cross-border payments.

Read more

Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target

Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target

Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures