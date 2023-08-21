EUR/USD holds near 1.0900 after the German Buba Monthly Report

- The EUR/USD gained traction after six consecutive days of losses and trades around the 1.0900 zone.
- The German Bubba Monthly Report hinted at upside inflation risks, fuelling hawkish bets on the ECB.
- All eyes are on the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday´s session.
At the start of the week, the EUR/USD is gaining traction after six consecutive days of losses, trading near 1.0900. The German Buba Monthly Report showed risk inflation which fueled a rise in German yields on hawkish bets on the European Central Bank (ECB). Additionally, investors await the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday, in were Jerome Powell and Christine Lagarde will probably give clues for further guidance on their respective monetary policies.
The German Buba Monthly Report showed that inflation could persist above the central bank's targets for longer. In that sense, upside inflation risks made investors place hawkish bets on the European Central Bank (ECB), causing the German bonds for 2,5 and 10-year yields to rise to 3.10%, 2.70% and 2.70%, respectively. Additionally, the World Interest Rate Probability (WIRP) indicates that the markets are betting on 55% odds of a 25 basis point (bps) hike in the September 14 meeting, while those odds rise to 75% and 85% for the October and December meetings. In that sense, those hawkish bets make the Euro gain interest against its rivals.
For the US side, the USD measured by the DXY index is trading flat as investors await S&P PMI data on Wednesday and Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium, where investors will look for clues regarding forward guidance. As for now, markets are discounting that the Federal Reserve (Fed) won’t hike in September and nearly 40% probability of a 25 basis point (bps) hike in November.
EUR/USD Levels to watch
Observing the daily chart, the outlook remains neutral to bearish for the EUR/USD. With a positive slope below its midline, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals a strengthening bullish sentiment, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) prints shorter red bars. Additionally, the pair is below the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) but above the 200-day SMA, indicating that the bulls aren't done yet and that the outlook is still positive for the short term.
Support levels: 1.0850, 1.0830, 1.0793 (200-day SMA)
Resistance levels: 1.0960 (20-day SMA), 1.0970, 1.0980.
EUR/USD Daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0899
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.0872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0969
|Daily SMA50
|1.0978
|Daily SMA100
|1.0931
|Daily SMA200
|1.0791
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0894
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0845
|Previous Weekly High
|1.096
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0821
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0919
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0944
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
