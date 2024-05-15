EUR/USD holds above 1.0800 ahead of Eurozone GDP, according to US CPI data

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • EUR/USD gains momentum 1.0815 on Wednesday. 
  • Fed’s Schmid said inflation remains too high and the US central bank has more work to do.
  • The Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey came in better than expected, improving to 47.0 in May, compared to 43.9 prior. 

The EUR/USD pair trades with a bullish bias around 1.0815 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Markets might turn to a cautious mood later in the day ahead of key economic data from the Eurozone and the US. The first reading of the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter and the US April Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be the highlights on Wednesday. 

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said that inflation is falling slower than expected, and the PPI data provided more justification to keep rates higher for longer. Powell added that it’s unlikely in his view that the central bank would have to raise further interest rates, even if the chances for rate cuts have become less. Additionally, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid noted that inflation remains too high and the US central bank has more work to do. These hawkish comments might lift the US Dollar (USD) and weigh on the major pair in the near term. 

However, the US CPI data is due later in the day, and it might influence the Fed interest rate decision in the next meeting. The annual headline CPI inflation is expected to ease to 3.4% in April from 3.5% in the previous reading. The Core CPI inflation is projected to drop to 3.6% in April from 3.8% prior. If the forthcoming CPI data meets expectations, it could trigger the prospect of rate cuts. This, in turn, might drag the Greenback lower and act as a tailwind for EUR/USD. 

Across the pond, the upbeat ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey has provided some support to the major pair for the time being. The Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey improved to 47.0 in May from 43.9 in the previous month, above the estimation of 46.1. The attention will shift to the European GDP growth numbers, which are estimated to grow by 0.3% QoQ in Q1, while the Annualized GDP growth is forecast to hold steady at 0.4% YoY.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0817
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.082
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0724
Daily SMA50 1.0787
Daily SMA100 1.0826
Daily SMA200 1.0791
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0826
Previous Daily Low 1.0767
Previous Weekly High 1.0791
Previous Weekly Low 1.0724
Previous Monthly High 1.0885
Previous Monthly Low 1.0601
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0803
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.079
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0783
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0746
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0724
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0841
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0863
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0899

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD steadies despite rising US inflation, traders eye Aussie WPI

AUD/USD steadies despite rising US inflation, traders eye Aussie WPI

The Australian Dollar registered gains against the US Dollar on Tuesday, even though inflation in the United States edged, spurring hawkish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The AUD/USD trades near 0.6624, virtually unchanged as Wednesday’s Asian session commences.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY extends its upside above 156.50 ahead of US CPI, Retail Sales data

USD/JPY extends its upside above 156.50 ahead of US CPI, Retail Sales data

The USD/JPY pair trades in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day near 156.55 on Wednesday during the Asian session. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the speculation that the Federal Reserve might maintain rates higher for longer amid the elevated inflation.

USD/JPY News

Gold price firmer amid mixed US PPI data, Fed’s uncertain on inflation

Gold price firmer amid mixed US PPI data, Fed’s uncertain on inflation

Gold prices climbed past the $2,359 figure on Tuesday after data released by the US Department of Labor revealed that factory gate inflation rose above estimates, signaling that prices remained elevated. Despite that, US Treasury yields are sliding, a headwind for the Greenback.

Gold News

Ethereum bears attempt to take lead following increased odds for a spot ETH ETF denial

Ethereum bears attempt to take lead following increased odds for a spot ETH ETF denial

Ethereum is indicating signs of a bearish move on Tuesday as it is largely trading horizontally. Its co-founder Vitalik Buterin has also proposed a new type of gas fee structure, while the chances of the SEC approving a spot ETH ETF decrease with every passing day.

Read more

Is the US Dollar headed for a crash?

Is the US Dollar headed for a crash?

Ahead of the US CPI & Retail Sales report, I breakdown how to combine forex fundamentals with technicals to determine whether we've seen a US dollar top? 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures