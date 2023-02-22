EUR/USD finds cushion around 1.0600 after a nosedive move post-hawkish Fed minutes

On the Eurozone front, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde clearly announced “Headline inflation has begun to slow down but reiterated that they intend to raise the key rates by 50 basis points (bps) at the upcoming policy meeting. She also cited that the central bank is not seeing a wage-price spiral in the Eurozone.

Fed minutes conveying that higher interest rates will sustain longer have infused fresh blood into the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index is looking for sustainability above 104.00 amid the risk-off mood. S&P500 futures witnessed marginal losses on Wednesday, portraying a risk aversion theme. The demand for US government bonds has marginally improved despite hawkish Fed minutes. The return delivered on the 10-year US Treasury yields has trimmed to 3.92%.

It seems that Fed policymakers are not gay with the easing United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the last three months and need to see more progress. Fed policymakers have reiterated that higher rates are required for a sufficient period of time to achieve the 2% inflation target. Fed chair Jerome Powell and his teammates are worried that the inflationary pressures are still prone to upside risks due to China's economic reopening and Russia's war with Ukraine.

The EUR/USD pair has gauged a cushion around 1.0600 in the early Asian session. Despite the hawkish commentary in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, the major currency pair has sensed a loss in the downside momentum. Risk-perceived assets have been heavily dumped as a few Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers favored a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike in February monetary policy meeting to tame stubborn inflation.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.