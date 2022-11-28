EUR/USD finds barricades around 1.0360, resumes downside journey amid risk-off mood

- EUR/USD is expected to resume its downside journey after surrendering the day’s low at 1.0340 as market mood sours.
- The long-term US Treasury yields have dropped further below 3.65% as anxiety ahead of Fed Powell’s speech soars.
The EUR/USD pair has faced barricades around 1.0360 after attempting a recovery post a sheer fall to near day’s low at 1.0340. The asset has sensed selling interest as a rebound in the risk-off impulse has weakened risk-sensitive currencies.
The Euro bulls are having a bad day as protests in China by individuals having an agenda of rollback of Covid-19 lockdown measures have trimmed investors’ risk appetite. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to sustain above a two-day high at 106.40 as investors are getting anxious ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell, which will be dictated on Wednesday.
S&P500 futures are continuously facing immense pressure. The 10-year US Treasury yields have extended their losses below 3.65%. As the Fed is expected to decelerate the rate hike pace led by minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), released last week, the returns on US Treasury bonds are declining vigorously.
The speech from Fed Chair will provide cues about the likely monetary policy action for December’s monetary policy. Apart from that, investors are focusing on the preliminary United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.
The preliminary GDP for the third quarter is seen unchanged at 2.6%. As the Fed is utterly dedicated to bringing price stability, a slowdown in the growth rate is highly recommended. A spell of improvement in the growth rates will continue to keep reign as inflation as it indicates robust demand from individuals, which doesn’t lead to a decline in price growth by the manufacturers and service providers.
On the Eurozone front, investors are awaiting the release of the Eurozone inflation data. The headline HICP is expected to decline to 10.4% vs. the prior release of 10.6%. While the core HICP data that excludes oil and food prices is seen unchanged at 5%.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.036
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1.0409
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0175
|Daily SMA50
|0.9964
|Daily SMA100
|1.0031
|Daily SMA200
|1.0389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0429
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0355
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0449
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0223
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0383
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0401
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0323
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0292
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0441
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0472
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0515
