EUR/USD finds barricades around 1.0360, resumes downside journey amid risk-off mood

By Sagar Dua
  • EUR/USD is expected to resume its downside journey after surrendering the day’s low at 1.0340 as market mood sours.
  • The long-term US Treasury yields have dropped further below 3.65% as anxiety ahead of Fed Powell’s speech soars.
  • As the Fed is utterly dedicated to bringing price stability, a slowdown in the growth rate is highly recommended.

The EUR/USD pair has faced barricades around 1.0360 after attempting a recovery post a sheer fall to near day’s low at 1.0340. The asset has sensed selling interest as a rebound in the risk-off impulse has weakened risk-sensitive currencies.

The Euro bulls are having a bad day as protests in China by individuals having an agenda of rollback of Covid-19 lockdown measures have trimmed investors’ risk appetite. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to sustain above a two-day high at 106.40 as investors are getting anxious ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell, which will be dictated on Wednesday.

S&P500 futures are continuously facing immense pressure. The 10-year US Treasury yields have extended their losses below 3.65%. As the Fed is expected to decelerate the rate hike pace led by minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), released last week, the returns on US Treasury bonds are declining vigorously.

The speech from Fed Chair will provide cues about the likely monetary policy action for December’s monetary policy. Apart from that, investors are focusing on the preliminary United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.

The preliminary GDP for the third quarter is seen unchanged at 2.6%. As the Fed is utterly dedicated to bringing price stability, a slowdown in the growth rate is highly recommended. A spell of improvement in the growth rates will continue to keep reign as inflation as it indicates robust demand from individuals, which doesn’t lead to a decline in price growth by the manufacturers and service providers.

On the Eurozone front, investors are awaiting the release of the Eurozone inflation data. The headline HICP is expected to decline to 10.4% vs. the prior release of 10.6%. While the core HICP data that excludes oil and food prices is seen unchanged at 5%.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.036
Today Daily Change -0.0049
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 1.0409
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0175
Daily SMA50 0.9964
Daily SMA100 1.0031
Daily SMA200 1.0389
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0429
Previous Daily Low 1.0355
Previous Weekly High 1.0449
Previous Weekly Low 1.0223
Previous Monthly High 1.0094
Previous Monthly Low 0.9632
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0383
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0401
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0366
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0323
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0292
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0441
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0472
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0515

 

 

 

 

 

EUR/USD finds barricades around 1.0360, resumes downside journey amid risk-off mood

