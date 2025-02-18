EUR/USD falls toward 1.0450 as US Dollar strengthens amid rising Treasury yields

- EUR/USD declines as the US Dollar strengthens following three consecutive sessions of losses.
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman warned that upside inflation risks persist, stressing the need for more clarity before considering rate cuts.
- The Euro faces downward pressure from the ECB's forecast of three additional rate cuts this year.
EUR/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading near 1.0460 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. This downside could be attributed to the improved US Dollar (USD) amid rising Treasury yields.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar's performance against six major currencies, edges higher after registering losses in the previous three successive sessions and trades around 106.90, while yields on 2-year and 10-year US Treasury bonds stand at 4.27% and 4.51%, respectively, at the time of writing.
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman stated on Monday that rising asset prices may have slowed the Fed’s recent progress on inflation. While Bowman expects inflation to decline, she cautioned that upside risks remain and emphasized the need for more certainty before considering rate cuts.
Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller acknowledged late Monday that while inflation has improved, progress has been “excruciatingly” slow. Waller stressed that the Fed must not allow policy uncertainty to hinder data-driven decision-making.
The Euro faces downward pressure as several European Central Bank (ECB) officials remain comfortable with the outlook for three more rate cuts this year, following a 25 basis point reduction to 2.75% last month.
However, the Euro could gain support if a ceasefire in Ukraine is reached and gas supplies resume. A JP Morgan note suggests that the EUR/USD pair could appreciate by up to 5% under such circumstances.
Reports indicate that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to initiate negotiations to end the conflict. Officials from the Trump administration are scheduled to meet with their Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss a potential peace agreement.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades RBA decision-led spike to 0.6370, Bullock's presser eyed
AUD/USD is reversing the knee-jerk spike to near 0.6370 following the RBA's expected interest rate cut to 4.1% and the Bank's cautious approach on further policy easing. Aussie buyers turn cautious amid the US Dollar rebound and ahead of RBA Governor Bullock's presser.
USD/JPY bounces in sync with US Dollar, regains 152.00
USD/JPY rebounds from over a one-week low to regain 152.00 early Tuesday. The optimism over a delay in Trump's reciprocal tariffs and a US Dollar rebound underpin the pair. However, the upside could be capped amid increased BoJ rate hike bets this year.
Gold turns cautious, awaits US-Russia talks, Fedspeak
Gold price is treading water near $2,900 early Tuesday, struggling to build on the previous rebound. Gold buyers turn cautious amid a broad-based US Dollar rebound, bracing for the much-awaited US-Russia bilateral talks in Saudi Arabia.
XRP slides below $2.72 as Elon Musk's DOGE shift focus to SEC
Ripple's XRP saw a 4% decline in the early Asian session on Tuesday following an announcement that the Department of Government Efficiency is targeting the Securities and Exchange Commission as the next agency to face its examination process.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalemate soon coming to an end
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for almost two weeks. Amid this consolidation, investor sentiment remains indecisive, with US spot ETFs recording a $580.2 million net outflow last week, signaling institutional demand weakness.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.