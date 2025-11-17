TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD falls below 1.1600 as Dollar strengthens ahead of US NFP

  • EUR/USD retreats to 1.1589 as traders buy Dollar amid expectations the Fed may keep rates unchanged in December.
  • US government reopening fuels volatility ahead of NFP and earnings, with AI-bubble fears boosting safe-haven flows.
  • ECB’s de Guindos says inflation is converging toward target but warns rising tariffs and sovereign debt remain risks.
EUR/USD falls below 1.1600 as Dollar strengthens ahead of US NFP
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The EUR/USD registers loses during the North American session down 030% as the Greenback enjoys a healthy recovery on speculation that the Federal Reserve might hold rates unchanged. The pair trades at 1.1589 after reaching a daily high of 1.1624.

Euro slips 0.30% as rising risk aversion and renewed Fed caution lift the Greenback into the new trading week

Risk aversion keeps the US Dollar bid as the US government reopening unleashes a flood of data, led by the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report on Thursday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release those figures, and the Real Earnings print on Friday. Meanwhile, investors bought Greenback amid fears of a possible AI bubble, with NVIDIA set to release earnings on Wednesday, which could set markets mood ahead of US crucial data.

The US schedule is light on Monday, except for Federal Reserve officials. Vice-Chai Philip Jeffers was slightly dovish, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller supports the continuation of the easing cycle at the December’s meeting.

Earlier, the New York Fed released the Empire State Manufacturing index for November, improving with current business conditions faring better than expected

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos expressed confidence that Eurozone inflation is on track to converge toward the ECB’s price-stability target. Still, he warned that rising tariffs and elevated sovereign debt levels pose risks and potentially impact an abrupt shift in market mood.

Daily market movers: Euro slide on broad US Dollar strength

  • The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, is up 0.20% at 99.47.
  • The New York Fed’s latest survey showed a stronger-than-expected rebound in current manufacturing conditions, with gains in new orders and employment, while prices paid continued to ease. However, the six-month business outlook softened notably, falling to 19.1 from 30.3, signaling a decline in forward-looking confidence.
  • The Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said upside risks to inflation have likely diminished, while downside risks to the labor market have increased. He noted that firms remain hesitant to either hire or fire, and characterized current monetary policy as “somewhat restrictive.”
  • Fed Governor Chritopher Waller said that a weak labor market justifies a rate cut in the December meeting. He added that once the impact of tariff is excluded, inflation would get closer to the Fed’s 2% target.
  • Money markets have shifted toward a more hawkish outlook, with CME FedWatch data showing a 43% probability of a 25-basis-point cut at the December meeting—implying a 57% chance the Fed holds rates steady.

EUR/USD technical outlook: Tumbles below 1.1600, traders eye 1.1550

EUR/USD continues to trade with a bearish tone, with sellers gaining control pushing the exchange rate towards the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1581. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) made a U-turn, edging lower, suggesting a pickup in bearish pressure. A clear breach of the 1.1550 would open the door toward the 1.1500 level.

On the upside, the EUR/USD must reclaim 1.1600 if buyers would like to regain the upper hand. Once done, the next stop is the 50-day SMA at 1.1656, followed by the 100-day SMA at 1.1659. On further strength, the next resistance is 1.1700.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces solid resistance near 1.1650

EUR/USD faces solid resistance near 1.1650

EUR/USD is losing ground for the second consecutive day in quite a disheartening start to the new trading week, always on the back of the resurgence of the buying interest in the US Dollar ahead of key US data releases and amid shrinking bets of Fed rate cuts.

GBP/USD remains slightly offered near 1.3160

GBP/USD remains slightly offered near 1.3160

GBP/USD is slipping again on Monday, extending Friday’s pullback and orbiting around 1.3160 as the Greenback stages a decent bounce. In the meantime, sentiment toward the Sterling remains cautious, with UK fiscal concerns still hanging over the market and keeping buyers on the defensive.

Gold in wait-and-see mode near $4,000

Gold in wait-and-see mode near $4,000

Gold accelerates its losses at the beginning of the week, trading dangerously close to the $4,000 yardstick per troy ounce. Recent comments from key FOMC officials showed little enthusiasm for additional rate cuts, leading traders to pare back expectations for another Fed move, and leaving the yellow metal without a clear catalyst for now.

Strategy scoops the dip, buys $836 million worth of Bitcoin in largest purchase since July

Strategy scoops the dip, buys $836 million worth of Bitcoin in largest purchase since July

Strategy has added 8,178 BTC to its holdings, purchasing the stack for roughly $835.6 million, according to a SEC filing on Monday. The buying activity, which took place between November 10 and 16, has pushed Strategy's holdings to 649,870 BTC, with an average purchase price of $74,433.

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

The week ahead: US economic data back in focus, and can Nvidia save the day for tech?

At the start of a new week, the market mood has calmed. US stock futures are pointing to small gains later on Monday, after a sharp sell off on Friday, European stock index futures are mostly flat at the start of the week.

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink bulls defend key support, but low retail interest signals caution

Chainlink trades above $14.00 on Monday, as the cryptocurrency market generally recovers from last week’s volatility. LINK faces declining retail interest amid a weak derivatives market characterised by suppressed Open Interest.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers