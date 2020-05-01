EUR/USD fails to confirm above 1.1000, eases to 1.0980 area

- EUR/USD recovery from 1.0725 fails to confirm above 1.1000.
- The euro appreciates for the third consecutive day with the dollar weakening after US ISM data.
- FX analysts at TD Securities see 1.1000 as a temporary top.
The euro has pushed higher against the USD on Friday, rallying for the third consecutive day in spite of the risk-off market sentiment. The EUR/USD has appreciated in five of the last six days, extending its recovery from April lows at 1.0725 to reach four-week highs at 1.1020 before easing back below 1.1000.
The euro favoured by dollar weakness after US ISM data
The euro has pushed higher during the US session, with the US dollar losing ground on the back of weaker than expected US manufacturing data. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI has dropped to the lowest level in 11 years, increasing concerns after the sharp decline in consumer spending and the increment of unemployment seen on Thursday.
With an empty Eurozone Calendar, with the major European markets closed for Labor Day, the EUR/USD has remained steady during the European session.
EUR/USD recovery might be coming to an end – TD Securities
After the 2% rally witnessed this week, the FX Analysis team at TD Securities see the euro ripe for another downtrend: “The pop higher has not yet seriously threatened to break above key resistance around 1.10. In line with this, we think the latest move higher represents a good entry point to initiate EURUSD shorts.”
EUR/USD key levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0986
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.0954
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0867
|Daily SMA50
|1.0961
|Daily SMA100
|1.1008
|Daily SMA200
|1.1037
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0973
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0835
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0897
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0727
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1039
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.092
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0888
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0868
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.073
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1006
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1059
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1144
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.10 after mixed ISM figures
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, the highest since early April. Worries about the eurozone economy and lack of action from the ECB are ignored. US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.5 but beat expectations. The employment component crashed below 30.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, stable, as UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown and US data are in play.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold: Weekly and 4-hour chart analysis shows there could be slightly more pain to come
Gold is trading 74% higher on Friday but is have a bearish weekly close.The 4-hour and weekly charts both have bearish downside targets that could be met.
WTI rebound capped below $22.00 a barrel
The recent WTI bounce is stalling below the 22.05 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs on the four chart. Since the oil market remains in a strong bear trend it remains to be seen if the above-mentioned barrier can be overcome.