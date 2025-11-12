TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD extends winning streak as Dollar slips ahead of key US House vote

  • EUR/USD extends gains, rising for the sixth straight day as the US Dollar recovery loses momentum.
  • Investors await a crucial US congressional vote to end the government shutdown.
  • Hawkish ECB commentary and stable German inflation underpin the Euro’s resilience.
EUR/USD extends winning streak as Dollar slips ahead of key US House vote
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses as the Greenback’s rebound loses steam ahead of a critical congressional vote to end the record-long US government shutdown. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1589, extending its winning streak for the sixth consecutive day after bouncing off an intraday low near 1.1594.

The US House of Representatives is set to vote later on Wednesday on a bill to reopen the government and restore federal operations. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told CNBC the vote is expected around 7 p.m. ET, following Monday’s 60-40 bipartisan approval in the Senate.

The progress has helped ease near-term fiscal concerns and lifted overall market sentiment. If the spending bill passes as planned, it will head to President Donald Trump for final approval. The measure would keep most federal agencies funded through January 30, 2026, while extending allocations for select departments until September 30, 2026.

On the Euro side, the single currency draws mild support from steady German inflation data and hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) rhetoric. Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 0.3% MoM and 2.3% YoY in October, both matching forecasts and reinforcing expectations that Eurozone inflation remains broadly stable.

Meanwhile, ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel noted earlier in the day that the bloc’s economy still shows “positive underlying momentum” and that “services inflation remains sticky.” She added that interest rates are “absolutely in a good place,” though inflation risks are “tilted slightly to the upside,” signaling the ECB is comfortable maintaining its current policy stance for now.

Looking ahead, traders will monitor developments in Washington as the shutdown vote unfolds, while focus in Europe shifts to Thursday’s Eurozone Industrial Production report. In the US, uncertainty over the release of delayed data, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI), keeps markets cautious on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy path.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.12%0.21%0.37%-0.04%-0.13%-0.08%-0.44%
EUR0.12%0.33%0.48%0.08%-0.02%0.03%-0.33%
GBP-0.21%-0.33%0.18%-0.25%-0.34%-0.30%-0.65%
JPY-0.37%-0.48%-0.18%-0.40%-0.49%-0.46%-0.81%
CAD0.04%-0.08%0.25%0.40%-0.09%-0.05%-0.40%
AUD0.13%0.02%0.34%0.49%0.09%0.04%-0.31%
NZD0.08%-0.03%0.30%0.46%0.05%-0.04%-0.35%
CHF0.44%0.33%0.65%0.81%0.40%0.31%0.35%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers