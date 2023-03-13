EUR/USD extends the sharp bounce past 1.0700

- EUR/USD surpasses the 1.0700 mark, or 4-week highs.
- The dollar remains well on the defensive post-Payrolls.
- The next risk event will be the US CPI due on Tuesday.
The optimism around the European currency remains well in place at the beginning of the week and lifts EUR/USD back above the 1.0700 hurdle, or new 4-week tops.
EUR/USD now looks at US CPPI, ECB
EUR/USD advances for the third session in a row and moves north of the 1.0700 barrier, where some initial resistance seems to have emerged so far.
The continuation of the pair’s rebound comes in response to the persistent sell-off in the greenback, which was particularly exacerbated following the mixed results from the February Payrolls published last Friday.
By the same token, the USD Index (DXY) starts the week well in the negative territory and navigates multi-week lows pari passu with investors repricing of a 25 bps rate hike by the Fed at the March 22 gathering, while some speculation around a no rate at all seems to have also kicked in.
Supporting the view of a stronger EUR/USD, open interest increased in the last three sessions, while volume retreated to more “normal” levels following the post-Powell spike on March 7.
No data releases in the euro area should leave Tuesday’s release of US CPI for the month of February as the salient event in the first half of the week. Moving forward, the ECB meeting on March 16 should see the central bank hiking the policy rate by 50 bps.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD manages to reclaim the area above 1.0700 the figure at the beginning of the week, always amidst the persevering retracement in the greenback.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the potential next moves from the ECB past the March meeting, when the bank has already anticipated another 50 bps rate hike.
Key events in the euro area this week: Eurogroup Meeting (Monday) – ECOFIN Meeting (Tuesday) – EMU Industrial Production (Wednesday) – ECB Interest Rate decision, ECB Lagarde (Thursday) – EMU Final Inflation Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle amidst dwindling bets for a recession in the region and still elevated inflation. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is advancing 0.33% at 1.0673 and the breakout of 1.0737 (monthly high March 13) would target 1.0804 (weekly high February 14) en route to 1.1032 (2023 high February 2). On the downside, the initial support comes at 1.0524 (monthly low March 8) seconded by 1.0481 (2023 low January 6) and finally 1.0323 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reverses below 1.0700 as risk-off flows return
EUR/USD is dropping back below 1.0700, trimming gains in the European session. Risk-off flows return and revive the US Dollar's safe-haven demand, dragging the pair. Investors weigh financial markets risk from SVB, Signature Bank fallout ahead of the US CPI data.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2100 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2100 in Monday's early European trading. The US Dollar is recovering ground amid the dovish shift in the Fed expectations and renewed risk aversion following the SVB fallout.
Gold clings to gains below $1,900 as USD tumbles with yields
Gold price is consolidating below six-week highs of $1,895 amid a broad risk-on mood. The US Dollar tumbles with the Treasury bond yields, as the US regulators’ efforts to tame the financial crisis, due to the SVB and Signature Bank fallout, underpinning Gold price.
USDC mayhem catalyzes recovery rally in Uniswap and Curve DAO
Circle’s stablecoin USDC’s depeg triggered massive uncertainty in the crypto ecosystem over the weekend. Traders rushed to decentralized exchanges Uniswap and Curve to exchange USDC for other digital assets.
Bank crisis hammers Fed hike expectations
The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) went bust on Friday, around 44 hours after announcing that they would raise capital to fill in an almost $2 billion hole rich in US treasuries to pay their depositors.